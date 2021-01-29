DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Mary Swift and Dr. Alana Reifer of Dallas Laser Dentistry now offer virtual smile consultations utilizing the SmileVirtual platform. Patients wanting to improve their smile and self-confidence can learn if they are a potential candidate for cosmetic dentistry, along with the costs involved, before going for an in-person visit to the cosmetic dentist. Here's the SmileVirtual process:
1. The first step is to log onto our SmileVirtual page at https://app.smilevirtual.com/Dallas-Laser-Dentistry. Upload a close-up smile selfie and any additional photos that will help the doctor see the issue. Then share any concerns or desires you have regarding your smile. Hit send and the process has started.
2. Dr. Reifer or Dr. Swift will evaluate what you've submitted, and then create and send you a customized video addressing your questions and concerns. This video will also contain your unique, personalized recommendations based upon the information received and the range of costs involved.
3. Once you've reviewed your recommendations, you can schedule an in-person examination at Dallas Laser Dentistry so we can evaluate your underlying oral health and modify our recommendation if needed and then confirm how/when you'd wish to proceed and begin the process for your new smile.
4. We'll create a customized design and maximize your unique qualities - your face shape, your lips, the symmetry of your gums and face. In essence, our doctors are artisans and you are the canvas.
5. Once the smile makeover treatment is started you'll have your new smile in about two weeks.
If seeing your smile during Zoom sessions these last months has made you realize you really want your smile enhanced, this is the perfect way to take the first step! Plus, Dallas Laser Dentistry makes their premium quality services affordable for everyone by offering no credit check financing for up to 48 months - everyone qualifies.
Our Smile Makeovers have changed patients' lives - no one regrets enhancing their smile, only having put it off until now. Mary Swift, D.D.S.
About Us: Dallas Laser Dentistry is a woman-owned private dental practice in Dallas, Texas, founded in 2001, focused on providing premium quality cosmetic dentistry and outstanding customer service. Both Dr. Reifer and Dr. Swift were named 2020 "Best Cosmetic & General Dentists" in Dallas by D Magazine as well as being the recipient of the Consumers' Choice Award for Cosmetic Dentistry for the tenth straight year.
