CHINO, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Those in and interested in the veterinary profession can now access an open platform for robust debate about critical topics through the e-publication Bowman Report, which launched today. KVP International created the quarterly digital publication to build upon its commitment to continual innovation and thought leadership for veterinarians. The inaugural edition of the eponymous publication provides a multi-faceted look at veterinary telehealth, a topic that's especially important given today's circumstances.
The thought-provoking content in Bowman Report is developed from live conversations with a cross-section of professionals ranging from practicing veterinarians, organizational leaders, recognized experts, educators, visionaries and challengers. Themes are selected to shine a light on varying perspectives about current and emerging issues impacting the veterinary profession today and into the future.
"The Bowman report isn't about advancing our commercial interests," says Ken Bowman, president, KVP. "We simply want to create a platform for discussion; no strings attached. If we can help bring a voice to the unheard and new light to the challenges and opportunities present in our industry, we all benefit."
While the various sentiments presented in the Bowman Report may not always be aligned, the conversations will always be respectful and positive. They will question the status quo, feature established and emerging voices, be provocative and imagine the future. The next issue of Bowman Report is scheduled to explore artificial intelligence (AI), taking a look at opportunities and risks depending on the companies providing services and on veterinarians' ability – or unwillingness – to adopt and use AI meaningfully and safely. Regardless of where an individual falls on this spectrum, KVP hopes to achieve a singular goal: encourage discussion and understanding to improve the veterinary profession.
"At KVP, we operate a little differently and – more important – think a little differently," Bowman says. "That approach transcends our entire organization and the values and beliefs we hold close. We all have a stake in this industry, and we believe in its future."
About the Bowman Report
Published by KVP International, Inc., Bowman Report is inspired by the company's president and veterinary industry icon, Ken Bowman. The Bowman Report will cultivate and capture the next generation of influential voices in the animal care profession and provide the industry with a thought-provoking platform to discuss current and emerging topics impacting animal health today and in the future. The Bowman Report is not a marketing or sales platform for KVP. Initially envisioned as a quarterly digital publication, the mission for Bowman Report is to build a community. To see the latest edition, visit TheBowmanReport.com and follow the report on social media:
