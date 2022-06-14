Great for the little ones, tweens, and parents too!
SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Any parent understands the eternal struggle of getting their little ones to brush their teeth, let alone floss them. However, Grin Oral Care has developed a super fun solution to get em' flossin. Introducing grin® KIDDO Flossers, the earth lovin' kid's dental flossers that actually get kids excited about oral care with bright colors and berry awesome flavor.
Clinically superior to other kid's flossers, grin® KIDDO Flossers feature a flossing head that is up to 1.5 times longer than the average flosser. This allows kids to wrap the floss around the tooth for a spool-floss-like clean. The new jumbo grip is designed to help parents and children alike gain the leverage they need to properly clean those hard-to-reach spaces, and the vibrant colors will have little ones running to the sink to grab their favorite.
Designed in the USA and made with recycled plastic, grin® KIDDO Flossers are a unique opportunity for parents to teach their kiddos about being kind to mama earth and maintaining a healthy smile. grin® KIDDO Flossers are available in Target, HEB, Stop and Shop, and other retailers across the United States.
"We know that we can't save the world alone, but we are working hard to develop oral care products that are simply better for the environment and for the people who use them".
About Grin Oral Care
Grin Oral Care is a contemporary oral brand dedicated to changing the face of the industry. Based in San Diego, California Grin Oral Care's goal is to simplify the shopping experience with bold, easy-to-understand contemporary packaging that appeals to everyone, disrupting an otherwise sleepy oral care category. Grin Oral Care is looking forward to expanding its distribution in more U.S. retailers, launching its dental professional program, and growing its global footprint.
