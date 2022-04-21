Get the rabies antibody test done early before moving with pets to destinations that require the FAVN-OIE test result before entry. Turnaround time for rabies antibody tests is now four to six weeks, according to Air Animal Pet Movers.
Many countries require certified rabies antibody test results (FAVN-OIE) before pets can enter.
If relocating to Hawaii within two to 36 months, assure the pet rabies vaccinations are up to date. Then get the rabies antibody test done now by an accredited U.S. laboratory. FAVN results are good for 36 months before Hawaii entry.
About Air Animal
Air Animal has helped more than 55,000 families move their 110,000 furry, feathered and scaly pets around the globe since 1977. They welcome pet move authorizations and referrals from major corporations, relocation management agencies, household goods movers, veterinarians, families, U.S. military and government transferees. Get the best in animal care and transportation. Air Animal is an appointed and endorsed IATA air cargo sales agency working with all airlines that move animals. They are an Indirect Air Carrier cleared for tendering live animals to airlines by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration. See airanimal.com to learn more about Pet Moving Made Easy®.
