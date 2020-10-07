Mott.jpg

Mott Drug Diffusion Studies for Fast Data

 By Mott Corporation

FARMINGTON, Conn., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mott now offers drug diffusion studies to help guide the design criteria for your next generation, controlled release drug delivery technology.  Built off established surrogate suspensions that serve as a baseline for your unique compounds, our diffusion studies provide you with reliable early assessment of drug diffusion rates and insight into form, fit and function for your device.

These in vitro drug diffusion studies will not only help you determine drug diffusion rates and guide volumetric constraints for the development of implantable devices, they will also assist in establishing optimization of drug concentrations and estimating length of the therapeutic efficacy window.

For more information, visit https://mottcorp.com/application/drug-diffusion-testing/

Greg Tedeschi, Product Manager, Healthcare        
Mott Corporation
84 Spring Lane, Farmington CT 06032 USA
860-747-6333 x3036
Quest@mottcorp.com 
www.mottcorp.com

