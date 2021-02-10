NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded by cousins Cilia Fishman and Laura Khoudari, Ladybug Potions® is entering the market with its cutting-edge dietary supplement, I Love Myself, focused on making self-care a top priority for its consumers. In doing so, the dynamic duo chose to include Kyowa Hakko's clinically-studied Setria® Glutathione ingredient as a key part of the "potion's" formula.
"Our products and brand communications are carefully designed to elevate self-love and promote the importance of achieving balance between mental, emotional, and physical health. Ladybug Potions®, guided by the principles of holistic wellness, develops natural and non-toxic health and beauty products that teach women to learn about, appreciate, and improve these aspects. When it came to creating our I Love Myself dietary supplement, we wanted to specially-select high quality, research-backed, absorbable ingredients to help support immunity, natural detoxification pathways and overall healthy-aging properties, which led us straight to Kyowa Hakko's Setria® Glutathione ingredient, utilizing 500mg of it in our product," comments Laura & Cilia, Co-Creators of Ladybug Potions®.
Glutathione, known as the body's 'master antioxidant,' is found, to varying degrees, in all cells, tissues, body fluids and organ systems in the body. Glutathione can neutralize potentially harmful free radicals, eliminate toxins, chemicals and potential carcinogens absorbed in the body, and can reactivate other antioxidants that are important for skin, hair and nail health like Vitamin E. However, glutathione levels may decrease due to various factors such as age, diet, UV exposure, health conditions, weight, medications, and poor lifestyle habits. Supplementing with glutathione and incorporating glutathione-rich foods into your diet may help raise glutathione levels in the body*.
Setria® Glutathione is a patented, branded form of Glutathione that is supplied by leading international health ingredient manufacturer, Kyowa Hakko, through a fermentation process. The branded ingredient has been clinically researched to help increase the body's stores of glutathione*, and can help support immunity, detoxification, and overall healthy-aging properties*. Setria® is also recommended as a dietary supplement for its antioxidative action*.
Kyowa Hakko, global leaders in the development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and food products, is thrilled to have its novel glutathione ingredient included in Ladybug Potion's new product. Karen Todd, MBA, RD, Vice President of Marketing at Kyowa Hakko U.S.A Inc., remarks, "It's always exciting to have Setria® Glutathione be included in new, groundbreaking supplement products, but to have it be a part of a brand that stands to promote and empower women with such an important, powerful message, is truly rewarding."
Ladybug Potion®'s I Love Myself supplement is gluten-free, GMO-free, vegan, GMP-certified, cruelty-free certified, and made in the USA. In addition to Setria® Glutathione, other key ingredients include Ashwagandha Extract (300 mg), a natural mood enhancer, and Milk Thistle (200 mg) known for protecting the liver.
I Love Myself is available for purchase online at http://www.ladybugpotions.com
For media inquiries, please contact Sara White at sara@adinnyc.com or 914.621.1323
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
About Setria® Glutathione
Setria® Glutathione, supplied by KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD., is a clinically studied and innovative form of glutathione that, when taken orally, has been shown to replenish the body's reserves, which may be depleted as a result of poor lifestyle choices, stress or natural aging. Called the "master antioxidant," glutathione helps protect cells in the body from the damaging effects of oxidative stress and toxins. Setria® Glutathione is manufactured through an innovative fermentation process to yield high purity and high quality, is vegetarian and allergen-free. For more information about Setria® Glutathione, visit http://www.SetriaGlutathione.com.
About Kyowa Hakko USA
Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office for Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and food products. For more information visit Kyowa-USA.com.
**Setria® is a registered trademark of KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO. LTD
Media Contact
Karen E. Todd, Kyowa Hakko USA, 7343553073, todd@kyowa-usa.com
SOURCE Kyowa Hakko USA