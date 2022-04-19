Renal Support Network Raises Kidney Health and Organ Donation Awareness
GLENDALE, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renal Support Network (RSN) shines a light on kidney health and organ donation with a clever animated video series featuring Neff and Nuff, the two animated stars who educate the public about kidney care.
The latest video in the animated series, "Take Your Meds," stars the Neff and Nuff pals as they explain, in easy-to-understand language, kidney-transplant care and why it's important to consistently take prescribed medications after surgery. RSN's founder and president, Lori Hartwell, says, "I often hear that people don't understand the importance of taking their kidney transplant medications. This prompted us to find a creative way to help them take notice and always remember that it's vital to take their immunosuppressant medication to honor and protect their gift of life."
The first animated video in the series is "Kidney Stuff with Neff & Nuff." In it, the characters bring awareness to what kidneys do and what causes them to fail. It brings attention to the kidneys as the body's master chemists. According to statistics, 15% of U.S. adults or 37 million people, are estimated to have chronic kidney disease (CKD). As many as 9 in 10 adults with CKD do not know they have CKD. CKD is a silent illness. Neff and Nuff inspire everyone to get their kidneys tested.
"Share Your Spare," another video in RSN's animated series, follows Neff and Nuff as the persnickety pals talk about how to keep the body's kidneys healthy, the great need for kidney donors, and the steps people need to take to share their spares. The inspiration for the two captivating kidney characters was the popularity of RSN's "Share Your Spare" conversation tool kit, which amplified the need for organ donors. Its success has generated an increase in awareness of deceased kidney donation and living kidney donation.
All of the videos are available at RSNhope.org, and on the Renal Support Network YouTube and Vimeo channels.
We ask that you share this message and videos with your friends and family. Together, we can help make the importance of kidney health and organ donation a household conversation.
Neff and Nuff are brought to life by award-winning producer and animator Steve Moore and film composer Ian Rees who provided the music. Four talented actors/comedians crafted the voices: Jill-Michele Meleán (Neff, English), Joseph D. Reitman (Nuff, English), Sandra Valls (Neff, Spanish), and Andres Mejia (Nuff, Spanish).
RSN is a nonprofit patient-run organization that provides educational and peer support services to those affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD). RSN strives to help those who are newly diagnosed with CKD or on dialysis, as well as kidney transplant recipients, develop their personal coping skills, special talents, and employability by educating and empowering them to take control of the course and management of their disease. RSN empowers people living with kidney disease to become knowledgeable about their illness, proactive in their care, hopeful about their future and make friendships that last a lifetime. To learn more about organ donation, causes of kidney disease, dialysis and transplant treatment options, visit RSNhope.org. Find us on social media @RSNhope.
Media Contact
Suzette Maffi, Renal support Network, 1 (818) 476-6462, suzette@rsnhope.org
SOURCE Renal support Network