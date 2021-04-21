NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Common dust masks, cloth masks, and three-ply surgical masks don't provide optimum protection because they only filter 15 to 65% of 0.3 micron aerosol particles, according to the Mayo Clinic and Harvard Medical School. Air95™ is a better solution, removing over 99% of 0.3 micron aerosol particles as verified by a neutral filter test laboratory using CDC/NIOSH N95 filtration test #TEB-ABR-STP-0059 (more than 5x better than CDC/NIOSH N95 requirement).
The Air95™ is a comfortable, lightweight, durable rechargeable battery-powered system that creates a clean "air bubble" around the user's face, protecting against airborne contaminants during travel or at work or play. It contains nanotechnology filters inspired by medical powered respirators, costly hospital equipment protecting against infectious diseases, providing a continuous flow of clean air to the "personal air space" around the user's face to provide clear, fog-free visibility.
Additional advantages:
- Fog-free visibility & compatible w/glasses and most technical optics
- Lightweight 11 oz. headpiece + 3 oz. battery pack
- Battery life 6+ hours of continuous use
- 1-hour recharge using110-220VAC
- Addresses PPE shortage with reusable 6-month filter life before easy replacement
- Also filters mutations/variants, pollen, mold spores, and smoke
- Employee-owned and Made in U.S.A.
Dr. Daniel J Hyman, CEO, states "The COVID-19 family of viruses have held a dark cloud over our families and communities for more than a year. The innovative Air95™ allows everyone to return to our work and social lives with safety and confidence. I invite you to learn about how to contain viral spread and keep yourself, your friends, and your family safe as we re-open activities and businesses in 2021."
For more detailed information, research, validated test results, and product offerings, please visit www.air95safe.com.
About Sensewave
Sensewave Corporation was founded in Signal Hill, California to address the critical shortage of advanced PPE made in America. Developed using state-of-the-art nanomaterials, the flagship Air95™ personal air purifier product line allows our customers to carry on with professional and recreational activities with peace of mind. www.air95safe.com
