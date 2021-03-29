TORONTO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), which was already increasing due to the benefits of convenience, greater access to treatments by patients, greater access to a more representative population by investigators and reduced burden on site staff. One of the challenges with remote visits is the distribution, tracking, reconciliation and destruction of the investigational medicinal product (IMP), while maintaining the blinding and patient confidentiality. To address this challenge, operational and technological strategies have been implemented in many trials. However, interactive response technology (IRT) solution also has a big role to play in any solution required to support DCTs, today and in the future.
Join Susan Rizzo, Director, Service Delivery RTSM, Bioclinica in a live webinar on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) to hear about the role of interactive response technology in supporting decentralized clinical trials.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Getting Investigational Drugs to Patients in Decentralized Clinical Trials: Solutions and Key IRT Considerations.
