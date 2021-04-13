LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GHOST® and GNC today announced a multi-year partnership that names the innovative lifestyle sports nutrition brand as the 'Official Esports Partner of GNC.' The announcement is the latest highlight in what's been a huge year for GHOST® and the brand's official entrance into gaming that included the launch of the brand's Twitch and a marquis partnership with XSET, the fast growing lifestyle gaming organization.
GNC will be the exclusive retail partner of GHOST® GAMER, a natural energy and focus product tailor made for the esports community. The product is anchored by Noolvl®, a patented compound clinically shown to boost cognitive performance in gamers, and Cognizin®, a patented form of citicoline, a powerful nootropic. Beyond ingredient innovation, GHOST® GAMER also features authentic flavor partnerships with Sour Patch Kids® and Swedish Fish® and recently partnered with Sonic® Drive-In on authentic Cherry Limeade and Ocean Water® flavors.
"There is huge crossover between sports nutrition and gaming," said GHOST® Founder and CEO Daniel Lourenco. "As the level of play in esports continues to increase, gamers of all levels are going to look for ways to optimize their performance. Like traditional sports, that includes nutrition and overall health and wellness and GNC is the retail destination for GHOST and other great products to support that."
"GNC is ready to make a move in the gaming industry through an exclusive partnership with GHOST® GAMER," stated GNC CEO Josh Burris. "With their incredible products and flavor collabs and our unrivaled ability to reach customers on a massive scale, we couldn't be more amped to launch into esports together. We're all about giving competitors a winning edge, and that certainly includes the ultra-competitive world of esports. This is an exciting time for both GNC and GHOST®."
GHOST® and GNC are celebrating the announcement with a GHOST® GAMER sweepstakes that runs through April 20, 2021. One grand prize winner will receive a highly sought-after NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU and four additional winners will receive either a Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X. Additional prizes include GNC gift cards and tubs of GHOST® GAMER.
"We're lifelong gamers," continued Lourenco. "GHOST® has been built based on the things we love and use and do every day. GAMER came together during a year where so many of us were playing more video games than ever and we're excited to bring that excitement to GNC. Authenticity is undefeated."
About GHOST
GHOST is a lifestyle brand of dietary supplements, sports nutrition products and apparel. GHOST is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships and collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands including Chips Ahoy!®, Sour Patch Kids®, Sonic® Drive-In, Warheads®, Swedish Fish® and Welch's®. GHOST products can be found at GNC, Ghostlifestyle.com and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram, Twitter, or Twitch.
About GNC
GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, live long and live well.
The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best in class product portfolio.
About the GHOST x GNC Giveaway
No Purchase Necessary. Void where prohibited. Ends 4/20/2021. Full terms and conditions available at https://www.ghostlifestyle.com/pages/gamergiveaway
