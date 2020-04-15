PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Healthcare Resources (GHR), a Pennsylvania based healthcare staffing agency, announced today that they have been named the healthcare staffing partner for the COVID surge facility at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. In this role, GHR will be responsible for all clinical support staffing of the new field hospital.
Focusing primarily on acute care registered nurses (med/surg, ICU, triage, charge), CNAs, medical assistants, pharmacists, pharm techs, respiratory therapists and other clinical support staff, GHR has already begun aggressively recruiting in the area to fill the first round of positions.
A collaborative effort between FEMA, and state and city agencies, the COVID surge facility at the Liacouras Center, will be managed by the city's Department of Public Health. The plan is to use the site to provide 24/7 care to recovering COVID-19 patients ages 18 and over.
"This surge facility plays an important role in the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic," said John Quirk, CEO of General Healthcare Resources. "GHR has been the leading staffing provider of healthcare professionals to the greater Philadelphia area for over 27 years. Finding qualified clinical support personnel for this location is our number one priority."
Recruiting and placing personnel is expected to continue for the next several weeks while the surge facility ramps up.
According to GHR President Laura Magner, "We are leaving no stone unturned in our search for qualified personnel to fully staff the facility. If you are an experienced acute care RN, respiratory therapist, CNA, PCT or medical assistant, and are interested in helping our community in the fight against COVID-19, please contact us. We'd love to talk to you."
For more information on these positions and availability, please contact GHR at 800-879-4471.
About General Healthcare Resources
Founded in 1993 and based in Plymouth Meeting, PA, General Healthcare Resources specializes in the sourcing, recruiting and placement of Registered Nurses, LPN/LVNs, Therapists, Techs, Pharmacists and other healthcare professionals in a wide variety of settings, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency care clinics, nursing homes, and outpatient clinics. They are a member of the GHR Healthcare family of staffing companies.
