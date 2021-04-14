LOUISVILLE, Colo., Apr. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today recognized North America's highest performing healthcare provider organizations with the release of its annual list of "Best 50" supply chains. The "Best 50" honorees stand out amongst North America's premier hospitals for their ability to demonstrate improved operational performance while driving down costs through supply chain automation. The 2020 recipients will be recognized during Summit Live on May 26, 2021.
To select the "Best 50," GHX analyzed the performance of more than 4,100 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada that are connected to the GHX digital trading network. The list of winners is comprised of healthcare organizations that scored highest in critical areas including maximizing automation, increasing Exchange utilization and trading partner connections during the 2020 calendar year. This year, GHX is recognizing 51 providers due to a tie.
"2020 was an extraordinary year for the healthcare industry and the 'Best 50' providers especially rose to the challenge with visionary leadership and resilience," said Bruce Johnson, president and CEO, GHX. "These organizations proved the strategic value of the supply chain far exceeds cost savings into removing waste, driving greater efficiency and delivering quality patient care during the most unprecedented of times. Congratulations to our newest class of 'Best 50' honorees!"
Following are the 2020 GHX Best 50 winners (listed in alphabetical order):
Allina Health (Minneapolis, Minn.)
Aspirus, Inc. (Wausau, Wis.)
Baptist Health (Little Rock, Ark.)
Bellin Health (Green Bay, Wis.)
Blanchard Valley Health System (Findlay, Ohio)
Catholic Health System WNY (Buffalo, N.Y.)
Community Medical Centers - Fresno (Fresno, Calif.)
El Camino Hospital (Mountain View, Calif.)
Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (Baton Rouge, La.)
Hackensack Meridian Health (Hackensack, N.J.)
Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.)
Lexington Medical Center (West Columbia, S.C.)
Loma Linda University Health (Loma Linda, Calif.)
Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (Los Angeles, Calif.)
MedStar Health (Baltimore, Md.)
MetroHealth System (Cleveland, Ohio)
Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
Mohawk MedBuy Corporation (Burlington, ON)
MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.)
North Memorial Health (Robbinsdale, Minn.)
NorthBay Healthcare (Fairfield, Calif.)
NYU Langone Health (New York, N.Y.)
Parkland Health & Hospital System (Dallas, Texas)
Riverside Health System (Newport News, Va.)
Rush University Medical Center (Chicago, Ill.)
RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.)
San Antonio Regional Health (Upland, Calif.)
Scripps Health (La Jolla, Calif.)
Seattle Children's Hospital (Seattle, Wash.)
Sentara Healthcare (Chesapeake, Va.)
Southwest General Health Center (Middleburg Heights, Ohio)
St. Luke's Health System - Boise (Boise, Idaho)
St. Joseph's Health (Syracuse, N.Y.)
Tampa General Hospital (Tampa, Fla.)
The Christ Hospital (Cincinnati, Ohio)
TriHealth (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Tucson Medical Center (Tucson, Ariz.)
UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.)
UC San Diego Health (San Diego, Calif.)
UCI Health (Fullerton, Calif.)
UCLA Healthcare (Los Angeles, Calif.)
UCSF Health (San Francisco, Calif.)
UF Health (Jacksonville, Fla.)
UHS N.Y. (Binghamton, N.Y.)
UMC Health System (Lubbock, Texas)
University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City, Utah)
UVA Health (Charlottesville, Va.)
UW Medicine - Harborview Medical Center (Seattle, Wash.)
UW Medicine - University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle, Wash.)
UW Medicine - Valley Medical Center (Renton, Wash.)
Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)
"Best 50" Criteria:
Criteria period for consideration as a Best 50 honoree is a full calendar year, Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2020. To qualify, providers must have:
● Four full quarters on the GHX Exchange (from first PO date)
● More than 10,000 PO lines processed annually
Best 50 providers are ranked for each of the following "big three" exception types (the lower the exception rate, the higher the rank):
● Price Exception
● SKU Exception
● UOM Exception
Rankings also take into account:
● Gross transaction volume (GTV) per bed (i.e., PO GTV / staffed beds)
● Number of PO trading partners
About GHX
Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of world-class, cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit http://www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub. GHX has also launched a COVID-19 Information Center that provides a wealth of free resources and access to data and information needed to help serve patients and protect staff during the pandemic.
Media Contact
Jordyn Comitor, GHX, 847-504-6935, jcomitor@tieronepr.com
SOURCE GHX