LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today introduced its new Vendormate Kiosk. The Vendormate Kiosk is the only integrated mobile app and kiosk solution that overlays infection control with credentialing requirements to allow for improved facility safety and security. This helps organizations solve the credentialing challenges brought on by COVID-19 and prepare for future compliance and infection control protocols to meet the dynamic environment. With the Vendormate Kiosk, organizations can create safer spaces for patients, providers, visitors and vendors while reducing risk.
"COVID-19 has elevated credentialing and badging to a strategic imperative, including a new focus on the part of compliance and security personnel as well as the C-suite," said Chrystie Leonard, general manager, GHX's Vendormate business unit. "GHX's expertise in infection control protocols and vendor management allowed us to expand the capabilities of our Vendormate solutions to support COVID-19 protocols in this new Kiosk. Our customers benefit from a single solution that allows faster, safer access, and helps create trusted connections among the industry's largest network of providers and vendors."
The Vendormate Kiosk allows for faster, efficient contact-free check-in through:
- A touchless kiosk using QR code technology
- Built-in COVID-19 safety practices including an integrated thermometer for a one-stop, safer access point
- Geo-location services via the integrated mobile app that sense when a vendor representative arrives and sends a reminder to check out
- Plug-and-play installation with remote Kiosk management to help streamline monitoring and troubleshooting, enabling hospital staff to focus more on patient care
Even once the pandemic has been contained, healthcare-associated infections will continue to pose a serious threat to health systems and their patients, impacting an estimated two million patients and costing U.S. hospitals between $28 billion and $45 billion annually, according to CDC data. Vendormate Kiosk will soon introduce new Visitor Management capabilities to provide a single solution for vendor and visitor badging. This cloud software upgrade will offer three modes: vendor management badging only, visitor management badging only or combined capabilities.
Vendormate operates the industry's largest credentialing network of providers and suppliers, connecting more than 180,000 representatives and more than 5,000 provider locations. Every year, more than 2.6 million badges are issued through Vendormate, giving the company unique insights on effectively addressing ongoing needs for patient and staff safety and security.
Healthcare providers interested in learning more about the new Kiosk can visit: http://www.ghx.com/vendormate-kiosk-provider
Healthcare vendors interested in learning more about the new Kiosk can visit: http://www.ghx.com/vendormate-kiosk-supplier
About GHX
Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of world-class, cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit http://www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub. GHX has also launched a COVID-19 Information Center that provides a wealth of free resources and access to data and information needed to help serve patients and protect staff during the pandemic.
Media Contact
Jordyn Comitor, GHX, 847-504-6935, jcomitor@tieronepr.com
SOURCE GHX