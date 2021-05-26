LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) announced the recipients of its 20th annual GHXcellence Awards at this year's virtual GHX Summit LIVE event today. GHX reinvented the awards program this year in recognition of the providers, suppliers and individuals that went above and beyond to support patients and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as for exhibiting healthcare supply chain excellence.
"We are proud to spotlight so many examples of providers and suppliers that stepped up in exemplary ways the past year," said Bruce Johnson, CEO of GHX. "These leaders set the tone for what a value-driven healthcare supply chain should operate like – one that is grounded in collaboration, servant leadership and innovation. It is an honor to recognize and reward their achievements."
2020 Organizational Award Winners and Key Contributors:
- Mayo Clinic and Spectrum Health – Collaboration Award
- UCSF Health – Community Impact Award (Provider)
- Medtronic, Inc. – Community Impact Award (Supplier)
- Legacy Health – Innovation Award (GHX Solutions), Key Contributor: Angelique Vuilleumier, Director of Supply Chain Management
- Ochsner Lafayette General – Innovation Award (COVID-19), Key Contributor: Karen Wyble, Vice President, Rural Health and Workforce Development
- Piedmont Healthcare – Innovation Award (Process Improvement), Key Contributor: Frido Pagan, Executive Director of Supply Chain Operations
- UCSF Health – U.S. Healthcare Provider of the Year (Large)
- Riverside Health System – U.S. Healthcare Provider of the Year (Small/Medium)
- Stryker Corporation – U.S. Healthcare Supplier of the Year (Large)
- Sysmex America, Inc. – U.S. Healthcare Supplier of the Year (Small/Medium)
- Johnson & Johnson Medical Products, a division of Johnson & Johnson Inc. – Canadian Healthcare Supplier of the Year
- Mohawk MedBuy Corporation – Canadian Healthcare Provider of the Year
2020 Healthcare Hero Award Winners:
- Byron Christie, MD - Associate Chief Medical Officer, Integrations, Radiology Partners
- The Cone Health Clinical Value Analysis Team
"Relentless and resourceful were healthcare's watchwords of 2020, and the submissions for this year's GHXcellence awards showcase the variety of inspirational ways leading providers and suppliers worked together to serve their communities even during the pandemic's most challenging days," said Mike Schiller, senior director of Supply Chain for the Association for Health Care Resource and Materials Management (AHRMM) and a member of the GHXcellence Selection Committee.
GHX selected the 2020 GHXcellence winners based on a combination of strategic performance metrics. Winners were chosen by a committee made up of GHX executives and healthcare influencers including Mr. Schiller, Nancy LeMaster, CEO, Nancy J. LeMaster Consulting, Carol Stone, former vice president, Corporate Marketing, C.R. Bard and former founding GHX board member, and Rick Dana Barlow, co-founder and executive director of the Bellwether League Foundation and senior editor, Healthcare Purchasing News. Due to the volume of excellent submissions and the diversity of stories GHX received this year, the GHXcellence Selection Committee broke the Innovation Award into three sub-categories to better divide the focus on organizations' COVID-19 response, approach to improving critical business processes and use of GHX solutions.
More details about the award criteria can be found on the GHX award program page. Videos highlighting winners' stories will be made available soon on http://www.ghx.com.
About GHX
Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of world-class, cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit http://www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub. GHX has also launched a COVID-19 Information Center that provides a wealth of free resources and access to data and information needed to help serve patients and protect staff during the pandemic.
