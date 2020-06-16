LANDOVER, Md., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today announced that all vaccinations recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) are once again available at all of its 153 in-store pharmacies following a hiatus of all non-essential services due to Covid-19 and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Available vaccinations include those that provide protection against pneumonia, shingles, tetanus, hepatitis, human papillomavirus (HPV), and influenza (influenza available August 2020). All vaccines are administered by Giant's certified in-store pharmacists and require no advance appointment.
"Now it is more critical than ever for individuals to take preventative measures to protect themselves and their communities from sickness and staying up-to-date with recommended vaccines is an important first step," says Paul Zvaleny, Giant Food's Director of Pharmacy Operations. "After pausing non-urgent services in April, we are looking forward to offering vaccinations to our customers and continuing to do our part to keep our communities healthy while following social distancing guidelines and strict safety procedures."
All Giant Pharmacies have implemented the following additional health and safety policies at all times when administering immunizations: maintaining social distancing measures, equipping associates with personal protective equipment (PPE) consisting of face masks, face shields, and gloves, increasing disinfection procedures between vaccine administrations, and following additional screening processes for patients. Aside from in-store services like immunizations, patients are also encouraged to take advantage of Giant's medication delivery or curbside pick-up services to further minimize the amount of contact and need for travel.
As part of its ongoing effort to support the well-being of customers, Giant pharmacists will continue offering free expert consultations to help patients prevent and combat allergy symptoms this season. Consultations include recommendations and assistance with selecting appropriate over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription (Rx) products.
For more information and to find the Giant Pharmacy nearest to you, please visit https://giantfood.com/rx-services/. Patients may also reach out to the pharmacy team for counseling via phone or email at pharmacy@giantfood.com.
About Giant Food
Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 163 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, 81 full-service PNC Banks and 23 Starbucks locations. With flexible options and convenient solutions, Giant fits all the ways today's busy consumers want to shop – whether in store, via Giant Pickup or home delivery from Giant Delivers which combined serves 157 store locations. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.