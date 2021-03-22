GEORGETOWN, Texas, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilad&Gilad, a health science company with core competency in neuroscience, announced today that it is relocating its offices to Georgetown (Austin area), Texas. The move is an important step for the Company's further investment in the development and marketing of its G-Agmatine®-based products. "We are relocating to Austin because of new business connections and proximity to good medical centers. The move will facilitate marketing of our signature products, AgmaSet® and AgmaVet®, which are superior for supporting proper nerve functions in humans and animals, respectively", said Dr. Gad M. Gilad, CEO of Gilad&Gilad. "The move will also enable clinical studies aimed at substantiating the effectiveness of novel G-Agmatine®-based products in supporting additional bodily functions.

These options were not readily available in the Las Vegas area. And as a bonus, the climate is better in Austin". Added Gilad.

Gilad&Gilad continues to maintain its contract manufacturing in South California. "We can assure our customers that the highest quality they expect of our products will be absolutely maintained." indicated Gilad.

About Gilad&Gilad LLC

Gilad&Gilad is a health science company with core competency in Neuroscience. The company has developed the exclusive Agmaceuticals(TM) line of products based on the breakthrough discovery of the neuroprotective properties agmatine. AgmaSet® (a dietary supplement) and AgmaVet® (for animals) are the first-of-their-kind nutraceuticals containing G-Agmatine® (the best brand of agmatine), with superior effectiveness for healthy nerve functions. The Company builds its reputation by continuous investment in scientific research and clinical studies. - For further information, visit https://ForNerveHealth.com.

Media Contact

GAD M. GILAD, PhD, Gilad&Gilad LLC, +1 3235990774, gmgilad@gmail.com

 

SOURCE Gilad&Gilad

