COVINGTON, La., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilsbar's health and life brokerage, Group Benefits, is excited to announce the addition of Jen Hern to their team. Jen has 22 years of industry experience and has been with Gilsbar for 15 years. She will be joining Group Benefits as a Senior Benefits Consultant, where she will help manage client relationships.
Prior to Group Benefits, Jen served as a Senior Account Executive with Gilsbar's self-funded benefit plan management team. Kim Randazzo, Gilsbar's Senior Director of Client Services, shared her excitement regarding Jen's move. "Jen has been a strong member of our employee benefit team for years," Kim said. "We have a strong team already in place, and the addition of Jen will only boost the interactions our Group Benefit clients have with Gilsbar. I am thrilled they'll get to experience her dedication and attention to detail that both our self-funded and fully-insured clients have enjoyed for years."
About Gilsbar, LLC
Established in 1959, Gilsbar, LLC® is one of the largest privately-held insurance services organizations in the country. Recognized for creating healthy businesses, Gilsbar, LLC® offers self-funded and fully-insured benefit plan management services, along with Wellness, Advocacy, overall Population Health Management, and H&L and P&C brokerage services. Gilsbar, LLC's integrated delivery model improves the health and well-being of its members, resulting in significant health plan savings for its clients.
Gilsbar, LLC® has been honored by Inc. magazine for its sustained growth, Modern Healthcare and Business Insurance magazines as a Best Place to Work, and WELCOA and the American Heart Association for its proven wellness methodology.
