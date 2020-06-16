Shutterstock and Verizon Business Sign on as Signature Partners - CircleAround is operated by a wholly owned subsidiary of Girl Scouts of the USA - CircleAround is a media brand and content destination for everyday women that is focused on commonality, positivity, and usefulness - CircleAround is a for-profit subsidiary of a major non-profit where revenue distributions go back to the nonprofit (GSUSA) so they can further their mission - Shutterstock & Verizon Business join as signature launch partners, to enhance visual storytelling with fresh content representing women and girls today