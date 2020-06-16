LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts of the USA announced today the launch of CircleAround Powered By Girl Scouts, a media brand and online destination targeted to meet the needs of today's women. CircleAround's mission is to present a compelling, inspiring and trusted content site for women that is grounded in the values women share with powerful content tailored for women with specific messages of commonality, positivity, and usefulness.
CircleAround will curate content pieces covering Inspiration, Wellness, Work, Money, Parenting, Relationships, and News. Content in the forms of articles, long and short form blogs, videos, podcasts, and sliding galleries will be centered on usefulness and holistic viewpoints, from multiple perspectives.
CircleAround is operated by a wholly owned for-profit subsidiary of Girl Scouts of the USA. Revenue is generated through partners who advertise on the site. Revenue distributions are then made to GSUSA so they can further their mission to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. CircleAround content is grounded in Girl Scout values — such as Service, Honesty, Courage, Respect — while helping all women honor those values in adult life. The rest is reinvested in company operations to continue to generate revenue to fund the Girl Scout Movement.
Girl Scouts of the USA worked in partnership with Rogers & Cowan PMK, the preeminent integrated marketing and communications agency in global entertainment, to create CircleAround. R&CPMK's Strategy & Transformation practice collaborated with GSUSA on all stages of development of the media company, from brand conceptualization and strategy to execution. The partnership is a fixture of R&CPMK, and parent company IPG's, continuing mission of inclusivity and ongoing support of women through D&I initiatives.
CircleAround will deliver engaging content for its current members and its inherently loyal Girl Scout Alum network of 50 million adults. Girl Scouts alums are an incredibly dedicated, successful group of women. More than half of female business leaders are Girl Scouts alums and that list of alums also includes celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Venus Williams and Katie Couric.
While CircleAround is powered by Girl Scouts of the USA, it is designed for adult women with an overall age demographic of 25-54. Additionally, the content and brand itself are rooted in Girl Scouts values, which studies have shown are the everyday values of women today, including Service, Honesty, Friendship, and Respect.
"We are proud to be disrupting the media space for women and ensuring our adult alums and women in general have content relevant to them," said Sapreet Kaur Saluja, Chief Strategic Partnerships and New Ventures Officer, Girl Scouts of the USA. "CircleAround fills the current gap in the marketplace by providing a one-stop destination for content rooted in usefulness with a holistic approach that's inclusive of the diversity of perspectives and interests of our readers."
Shutterstock and Verizon Business join CircleAround as signature launch partners. Shutterstock is a creative platform for compelling content and innovative tools. Shutterstock is committed to being a champion for women through every point of life, from youth through adulthood, providing meaningful and inspirational visual content for CircleAround. Verizon will also be joining as a signature launch partner to support female-owned businesses through one-to-one mentorship, industry-specific panels, and content celebrating the achievements and lessons from female small business owners. Formal partnership details to be released in the coming days. Additional media and signature partners are set to be announced in the coming weeks.
"Girl Scouts of the USA is one of the most trusted brands in the United States and we are confident that with CircleAround, we will provide adult women with a continued sense of community and support in the form of an online media content destination," said Chris Butler, COO, CircleAround. "We look forward to partnering with brands like Shutterstock to give our audience relevant, useful, and relatable information that can be applied to daily life. Shutterstock's vibrant collection of more than 300 million images provides us with fresh and visual content to amplify our stories."
"Shutterstock's mission is to empower creativity and storytelling through high-quality, diverse content," said Candice Murray, VP of Editorial, Shutterstock, Inc. "Partnering with CircleAround will allow us to further this mission and we are thrilled to support a content destination that offers different perspectives and is a true representation of women and girls around the world."
Commenting on the partnership, Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business said, "We're excited to be one of the inaugural partners of CircleAround and are proud to stand behind their mission of supporting and inspiring women. Especially now, as many face-to-face interactions are difficult in the wake of the pandemic, the content and the community that the CircleAround platform will provide is essential."
CircleAround will launch in public beta on June 30, 2020, with a full launch in early July 2020. At the July launch, the site will contain original content and will continue to share 150 new pieces of content per month. The platform will include personal stories from everyday women, as well as prominent influential individuals and live on circlearound.co.
CircleAround is rooted in Girl Scout values that are authentic, everyday values of women nationwide. Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. These girls will grow into women and have a content destination filled with resources on CircleAround that will give back to the organization that gave them a strong foundation.
About CircleAround:
CircleAround is a content media site where women come together to find community & content that supports, informs, and inspires them wherever they're at in their life's journey. CircleAround uniquely fills the gap in content for women by offering true utility and taking a holistic approach, encompassing the diversity of perspectives & needs of our readers. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Girl Scouts of the USA, CircleAround is rooted in Girl Scouts values and supports the Girl Scouts mission of developing girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.
About Girl Scouts of the USA:
Girl Scouts is 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Their extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, Girl Scouts honors her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.
About Rogers & Cowan PMK:
Rogers & Cowan PMK is the preeminent integrated marketing and communications agency in global entertainment. The agency represents more than 500 of the most prominent and influential actors, musicians, producers, directors, content creators and athletes in the world, and creates distinctive integrated marketing campaigns for some of the largest brands and Fortune 500 companies across the globe.
As the industry leader in brand PR and Marketing, the agency has a full end-to-end marketing and business consultancy operation, including distinct practice groups in brand development, business strategy, research and analytics, creative, content, awards, digital, social, experiential and activation, partnership and integration, fashion, influencer, and paid media.
With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Miami, and London, R&CPMK is part of the Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network.
About Shutterstock, Inc.:
Shutterstock, Inc., directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over 1 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 330 million images and more than 18 million video clips available.
Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The company's brands also include Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Custom, a custom content creation platform; Offset, a high-end image collection; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images for the world's media.
For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.
About Verizon:
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.
