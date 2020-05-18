WASHINGTON, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Give an Hour®, a national nonprofit, launches the 2nd Annual Week to Change Direction on May 18-24. This virtual event will shine a light on how people around the world are taking care of their mental health. Even though many are still experiencing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, Give an Hour's hope is that, through this virtual conversation, people will encourage each other to stay connected and stay mentally healthy. The goal this year is to build on the success of a Week to Change Direction 2019, which had projects from 42 countries and 43 states.
Give an Hour's Campaign to Change Direction has created a common language that allows everyone to recognize five key signs of emotional suffering and encourages them to care for their mental well-being and the mental well-being of others.
Launching during a Week to Change Direction, Give an Hour is proud to announce that the Five Signs of Emotional Suffering resource is available today in English, Arabic, Czech, Georgian, Hebrew, Nepali, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Turkish and Ukrainian.
During a Week to Change Direction, Give an Hour invites everyone around the world to share how they are taking care of their mental health. Please register now to become part of a Week to Change Direction, and during the week, share ways to stay emotionally healthy. Post on social media using #ChangeDirection.
"At Give an Hour, we have a lofty goal," said Randy Phelps, Ph.D., CEO of Give an Hour. "We want to change the culture of mental health by educating everyone to pay attention to their mental health as much as they do their physical health."
About Give an Hour®
Founded in 2005, Give an Hour® a 501(c)(3) is a national nonprofit organization that provides free mental health services to U.S. service members, veterans, and their families. The mission is to develop networks of skill-based volunteer professionals capable of responding to both acute and chronic conditions prevalent within society. The Give an Hour network of 4,500 licensed mental health professionals has volunteered more than 311,000 hours of support to those in need. In 2015, Give an Hour launched its Campaign to Change Direction initiative, dedicated to changing the culture of mental health. Give an Hour® has received a 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator and the 2020 Platinum Seal of Transparency from Guidestar.
