SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From retail stores to restaurants, several Children's Miracle Network Hospitals' partners have joined together on a mission to protect kids' health and wellbeing this holiday season. Now through the end of the year, Ace Hardware, Anthropologie, Coke, Dairy Queen, Gamestop, Love's Travel Stops, Panda Express, RE/MAX, Speedway and Tijuana Flats are giving back to local children's hospitals and extending the ability for customers to do so, as well.
CMN Hospitals raises funds for 170 children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. The organization helps ensure that every child receives the best possible care, knowing that children's hospitals are on the frontlines when protecting the health and wellness of future generations.
"Children's hospitals are the very heart of our communities, ensuring that kids and families feel cared for and can focus on wellbeing," said Teri Nestel, President and CEO of CMN Hospitals. "These companies create opportunities for all of us to make a difference at each customer's local children's hospital this season. And we make the greatest impact when we come together."
Here are some easy ways customers can give back with CMN Hospitals this holiday season:
Ace Hardware. Ace is the place with the best brands for your home, garden, grill, and holiday gifts! More than 1,400 locally-owned Ace Hardware stores are rounding up this holiday season. Now through Dec. 24, customers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar when shopping at participating Ace Hardware stores.
Anthropologie. Now through Dec. 31, customers can donate in-store during check out or through their online giving site and the retailer will match customer donations up to $100,000. To boot, through its partnership with The Crafter's Box, Anthropologie is also donating over 600 holiday-themed craft kits for children treated at member hospitals nationwide.
Coke. Just head to Coke.com/give to get started with Coca-Cola Give. Customers can donate by signing in and choosing CMN Hospitals to give to, then tap SCAN NOW, and scan by taking a picture of the cap code.
Dairy Queen. At participating locations, DQ fans can round up their purchase total at check out now through the end of the year. Many DQ locations accept donations via donation boxes, as well.
Gamestop. Gamestop has partnered with CMN Hospitals since 2018, primarily through rounding-up purchase totals. Now through Dec. 31, customers can round up theirs while shopping in-store.
Love's Travel Stops. Through the end of the year, participating Love's stores are also rounding up. Stop by Love's and round up your purchase total to the next dollar on your next travel adventure.
Panda Express. Fundraising year-round for CMN Hospitals, Panda Express associates and guests have raised more than $100M through their partnership since 2007. Now through the end of the year, guests can continue to add a donation to their purchase in-store, at the drive-thru, online or the Panda Express app.
RE/MAX. Looking to move? Find a RE/MAX Miracle Home for sale in your community! Thousands of RE/MAX agents across the country are giving back to local children's hospitals by making a donation on behalf of clients with each home bought or sold, thus the name Miracle Home.
Speedway. Speedway is fueling miracles for kids and their families this holiday season. Now through Dec. 31, convenience store customers can donate $1 at check out.
Tijuana Flats. Now through the end of the year, guests at Tijuana Flats can round up their total while noshing on Tex-Mex cuisine in the restaurant or ordering online. And don't forget the hot sauce! When purchasing their limited-time, seasonal "Smack Santa" hot sauce, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the local CMN Hospital, too.
When a customer donates through one of these fundraising campaigns, the donation goes to the local member of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Funds help each children's hospital meet their communities' most urgent needs, whether that's providing treatments, equipment, or patient programs that offer families comfort and peace of mind during the most trying moments of their lives. When we change kids' health, we change the future - for all of us.
About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals:
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.
