CARLSBAD, California, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FORECAST 3D, a GKN Powder Metallurgy company, today announced its production of readily-available protective equipment and testing supplies to aid in the fight against COVID-19. These parts fall under the CISA guidelines for manufacturing and are ready to print and ship immediately for critical applications.
The additive manufacturing company partnered with HP and medical device suppliers to select specific FDA-approved and/or NIH-endorsed designs for face shields, stopgap masks, nasopharyngeal swabs, and other critical PPE products for immediate production and shipping. This will accelerate the availability of these essential products to the healthcare industry. FORECAST 3D is currently printing over 3,000 of these medical parts each day.
Specific quick-ship offerings include:
- Face Shield with brim, which includes 1 headband, 3 clear PET lenses and packaging
- Face Shield without brim, which includes 1 headband, 3 clear PET lenses and packaging
- Stopgap Masks, which include the mask and cover
- Nasopharyngeal Swabs for COVID-19 testing
"We are proud to be doing our part to help provide critical supplies to the healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle," said Ken Burns, Commercial Vice President at FORECAST 3D. "One of the benefits of additive manufacturing is its ability to adapt to changing product needs. Once we had FDA-approved or NIH-endorsed designs, we accelerated production on these much-needed supplies."
All products are being produced primarily on the HP Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) machines in Carlsbad, CA. FORECAST 3D plans to add additional lines as approved designs become available.
For more information about the products or product availability, visit: https://www.forecast3d.com/services/3d-printed-ppe-parts.
About FORECAST 3D
For more than 25 years, FORECAST 3D has 3D printed and machined parts for industries ranging from healthcare to aerospace to consumer goods. With in-house engineering and additive manufacturing, CNC and injection molding capabilities, it works with customers at every stage of the product lifecycle, from design to prototyping to production. The company has the largest additive manufacturing capacity in the U.S., with over 50 machines, and can print as many as 10,000 production parts per day for customers – or as few as one. FORECAST 3D is a GKN Powder Metallurgy company and part of the HP Digital Manufacturers Network.
About GKN Powder Metallurgy
GKN Powder Metallurgy is a full metal shapes solutions provider, shaping powder metal into high performance and high precision components. It provides leading powder metal expertise and process experience to transform ideas into production. The company consists of GKN Hoeganaes, GKN Sinter Metals, and GKN Additive to provide powder materials, conventional components, and Additive Manufacturing production. We combine three focused businesses under one brand. Together it employs over 7,400 problem solvers over 30 locations, setting its global engineering network at the highest standard.
If you would like more information about this topic, please call Dawn Werry at +1-804-495-1459 or email dawn@forecast3d.com .