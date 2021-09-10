NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Gladys Love Project is partnering with Wickshire Senior Living to combat isolation and spread love to the elderly residents and nursing staff within their communities. Located in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin, the program will reach approximately 1,000 elderly residents and 850 nursing staff in 20 communities within the Wickshire Senior Living footprint.
Each community will receive a Love Kit, which includes a group activity, care packages, and "love note" postcards with positive affirmations written by volunteers. Love Kit partners include Ideal Bookshelf and Christine Herbeck.
"Seniors have so much to share about their life experiences. All we have to do is connect with them to get insight and wisdom. And let's not forget the caregivers who take care of our seniors. Let's remind them all they are seen, beautiful, and loved," says Kym Motley.
About Gladys Love Project
The Gladys Love Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to remind seniors and caregivers they are seen, beautiful and loved. As the threat of COVID-19 continues, sharing love with this community is more important than ever.
