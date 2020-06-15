NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassesUSA.com announces the launch of SeaClean, its first-ever 100% sustainable eyewear collection made of upcycled plastic (RPET) bottles. SeaClean marks the online retailer's first of many future steps towards a smaller ecological footprint. The frames come in two colors - tortoise and black - each with a large variety of customizable lens options. The SeaClean glasses will be available online exclusively at GlassesUSA.com/SeaClean starting at $98 for a pair with single vision lenses. For every pair sold, GlassesUSA.com will donate $5 to the Ocean Cleanup Foundation to help them reach their goal of creating a plastic-free ocean by 2050.
It takes 5 RPET plastic bottles to manufacture one pair of SeaClean sustainable glasses. Besides the frames, the fabric pouch they come in, the microfiber cloth and the accompanying packaging are made of recyclable materials as well, making the collection eco-friendly in its entirety. Although sustainable products usually imply a higher cost for the customer, GlassesUSA.com managed to produce a collection that respects the company's core value of quality while staying true to its accessible price point.
"Our responsibility as a company is to be aware of our impact on the environment, to act accordingly and to encourage others to do the same. We are committed to improving our ways internally and externally and the launch of SeaClean marks the beginning of our company's more conscious future," said GlassesUSA.com's CEO and Co-Founder Daniel Rothman.
The SeaClean launch comes at a time where most companies are taking a step back from sustainability due to the negative business impact of the COVID-19 crisis. For GlassesUSA.com, however, the emergence of the pandemic led to a double digit growth of new customers and a 900%-increase in installs of their Prescription Scanner App. The surge of new customers followed after lockdown rulings mid-March forced brick-and-mortar stores to shut their doors and caused e-commerce spending in the U.S. to go up significantly. "Sustainability does not happen overnight; it's a never-ending process that starts with (re-)evaluating all existing processes and making changes - no matter how small - without affecting the quality of our service. Today, we are strong enough to take up that challenge and to truly invest the time and resources," added CEO and Co-Founder Daniel Rothman.
Customers can personalize their SeaClean glasses as well as thousands of coveted designer glasses and established house brand frames - such as Ray-Ban, Gucci, Oakley, Versace and Muse x Hilary Duff - with prescription lenses, Transition® lenses, blue light blocking coating, anti-fog coating, sunglasses lenses and many more. Free shipping and returns apply on all orders and customer service is available 24/7 for a risk-free, hassle-free shopping experience. For more information visit www.GlassesUSA.com.
