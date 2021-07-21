DURHAM, N.C., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glioblastoma is the most common and aggressive form of a primary malignant brain tumor in adults, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). While glioblastoma accounts for nearly 50 percent of all primary malignant brain tumor diagnoses, the standard of care has not been updated in many decades!
Glioblastoma Awareness Day will be observed on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, to increase public awareness of glioblastoma and to honor those who have lost their lives to this devastating disease. In conjunction with the observance, the Glioblastoma Foundation is dedicated to educating the public about this aggressive brain tumor and funding research that will result in innovative therapies, improved treatments, and longer life expectancies for patients.
There is no cure for glioblastoma. Traditional treatment standards include surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. Even with these treatments the average life expectancy is 12-15 months, and just 4 months for those who elect not to receive treatment.
With the mission to raise awareness and transform the standard of care for glioblastoma, the Glioblastoma Foundation is leading the way with research centered on targeted therapies designed to provide innovative treatment options and improve quality of life for patients.
"The research we support includes repurposing existing drugs, early detection, focused ultrasound, and clinical trials," said Gita Kwatra, PharmD and Chief Executive Officer of the Glioblastoma Foundation. "Through research, patient support, and awareness, our mission is to identify new treatments and extend life expectancy. I can't think of a better way to use my clinical training than to help bring hope to those diagnosed with glioblastoma."
The Glioblastoma Foundation has identified 20 drugs currently approved for other conditions that may provide hope to glioblastoma patients. To gain approval for drug repurposing, each drug will need to be tested in clinical trials. The foundation has launched a fundraising drive to provide grants to fund drug repurposing trials for glioblastoma.
"Each glioblastoma is unique and can mutate, so one patient could go through several different drugs throughout their treatment, as the cancer adapts to the current medication," said Kwatra. "We believe there are viable treatment options that should be investigated to give precious time to these patients and their families. We're committed to supporting research that can make glioblastoma a manageable chronic disease."
In June of 2019, the United States Senate unanimously voted to designate the third Wednesday in July, as Glioblastoma Awareness Day, after Senator John McCain passed away from glioblastoma. Beau Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, died of glioblastoma in 2015 at the age of 42. Before losing his life to this deadly cancer, Neil Peart, drummer for the band Rush, asked fans, friends, and family to donate to the Glioblastoma Foundation, which allowed the organization to establish the Neil Peart Neurosurgery Research Award to encourage neurosurgeons to improve upon and innovate surgical techniques and therapeutic methods for glioblastoma.
To learn more about glioblastoma or to find out how you can get involved with the Glioblastoma Foundation visit https://glioblastomafoundation.org/. The Glioblastoma Foundation is proud to be an Official Charity Partner of the 2021 Los Angeles Marathon.
