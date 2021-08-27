DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drainage Consumables Market - Global Industry Revenue Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global drainage consumables market size is predicted to grow from $1,604.0 million in 2019 to $1,823.1 million by 2024, at a 2.8% CAGR between 2020 and 2024.
This is because chronic diseases and many of the acute ones often lead to a dangerous accumulation of fluids and gases inside the body, which regularly need to be removed. For instance, respiratory diseases and cancer often cause pleural effusion, a buildup of fluid in the lungs, which makes it difficult and painful to breathe.
Similarly, the rising incidence of many other diseases the diagnosis and management of which involve the removal of blood, lymphatic fluid, pericardial effusion, urine (straight from the bladder), or cerebrospinal fluid for analysis is propelling the drainage consumables market advance.
During the coronavirus pandemic, lockdowns, social distancing measures, and movement restrictions have become the new normal. Most of the hospital departments have been closed, with healthcare professionals being pulled into COVID care, thus negatively impacting the demand for drainage consumables.
Additionally, the shutdown of manufacturing plants and difficulties being faced by the representatives of medical device companies in interacting with healthcare givers has hurt product sales. Moreover, the drainage consumables market has been negatively hurt by the deferment of clinical trials and product approvals by most of the regulatory authorities.
In the past, the largest share in the drainage consumables market was held by the drainage bags category, under segmentation by product type. Drainage bags are frequently replaced at hospitals in order to prevent the transmission of urinary tract infections (UTIs) from one patient to another.
The urinary category is predicted to continue dominating the drainage consumables market in the years to come, under the application segment. Drainage bags and catheters are widely used on patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases (CKDs); thus, with an increase in the prevalence of these conditions, the usage of drainage consumables for urinary applications will also rise.
Till now, North America has contributed the highest revenue to the drainage consumables market on account of the surging prevalence of CKDs, especially in the U.S. Similarly, the growing incidence of CKDs and other chronic diseases and booming population of the elderly are projected to drive the industry in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region at the highest CAGR in the near future.
