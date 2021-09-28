DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Patient Temperature Management Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global patient temperature management market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2027.
Patient temperature management includes all those systems which help to regulate a patient's body temperature. By the use of therapeutic hypothermia, the temperature of the patient's body is regulated.
Increasing incidences of numerous diseases amongst individuals, such as neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and others, where the treatment of diseases require regulating body temperature, is one of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
In addition, increasing advancements in medical technology, and the rising favorable patient reimbursement policies of the government of nations worldwide, are some of the additional factors anticipated to contribute to the market growth. Further, in the year 2018, the market garnered a revenue of around USD 1014 Million.
The global patient temperature management market for cooling systems is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by cooling systems, components, application, end-user, and by region. Based on components, the market is segmented into water blankets, cooling caps, gel pads, cooling catheters, and others.
Out of these, the cooling catheters segment is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The segment registered the largest market revenue of close to USD 310 Million in the year 2018. The market is also segmented on the basis of application into cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, pediatrics, and others, out of which, the cardiology segment is expected to hold a significant market share by the end of 2027.
The market in North America registered the largest market share of close to 38% in the year 2018, while the market in the Asia Pacific is projected to hold a significant market revenue of USD 419.73 Million by the end of 2027.
Some of the affluent industry leaders in the patient temperature management market for cooling systems are
- Becton,Dickinson and Company
- Stryker
- ZOLL Medical Corporation
- QuickCool AB
- GENTHERM
- Attune Medical
- Hirtz & Co. KG
- BrainCool
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Product Overview
2. Assumptions and Acronyms
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Research Objective and Methodology
3.2. Secondary Research
3.3. Primary Research
4. Executive Summary - Global Patient Temperature Management Market for Cooling Systems
5. Regulatory Landscape
6. Average Pricing Analysis
7. Epidemiology Analysis By Disease Type
7.1. Cardiovascular Disorders
7.2. Stroke
7.3. Gynecology Surgeries
7.4. Multiple Sclerosis
7.5. Central Nervous System Disorders
7.5.1. Intracranial Hemorrhage
7.5.2. Central Nervous System Tumors
7.5.3. Parkinson's Disease
8. Analysis of Three Phases of Targeted Temperature Management: Induction, Maintenance, and Rewarming
9. Analysis of Market Dynamics
9.1. Drivers
9.2. Restraints
9.3. Opportunities
9.4. Recent Innovations and Product Development Trends
9.5. Superior Clinical Efficiency System Features
10. Risk Analysis
10.1. Demand Risk Analysis
10.2. Supply Risk Analysis
11. Global Outlook for the Patient Temperature Management Market for Cooling Systems
11.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027
11.1.1. By Value (USD Million)
11.2. Segmentation of the Global Patient Temperature Management Market for Cooling Systems, 2018-2027
11.2.1. By Cooling Systems
11.2.1.1. Conventional Cooling Systems, Surface Cooling Systems, Intravascular Cooling Systems and Trans Nasal Cooling Systems, 2018-2027F (USD Million)
11.2.1.2. Surface Cooling Systems: Water Circulating Cooling System, Air-Circulating Cooling System, Gel-Coated External Cooling Device, 2018-2027F (USD Million)
11.2.2. By Components
11.2.2.1. Water Blankets, Cooling Caps, Gel Pads, Cooling Catheters and Others, 2018-2027F (USD Million)
11.2.3. By Application
11.2.3.1. Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Pediatric and Others, 2018-2027F (USD Million)
11.2.4. By End User
11.2.4.1. Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, 2018 2027f (USD Million)
12. Competitive Structure
12.1. Stakeholder Analytics
12.1.1. Manufacturers
12.1.2. Suppliers
12.2. Recent News and Developments
12.3. Company Profiles
12.3.1. Becton, Dickinson and Company
12.3.1.1. Detailed Overview
12.3.1.2. Assessment of Key Offerings
12.3.1.3. Analysis of Growth Strategies
12.3.1.4. Key Clients & Partners
12.3.1.5. Analysis on Key Financial Indicators
12.3.2. Stryker
12.3.3. Zoll Medical Corporation
12.3.4. Quickcool Ab
12.3.5. Gentherm Incorporated
12.3.6. Attune Medical
12.3.7. Hirtz & Co. Kg
12.3.8. Braincool
13. Strategic Recommendations
