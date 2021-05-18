DUBLIN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Patient Circuit Market By Type (Open, Closed, Semi-Closed), By Use (Single Use v/s Reusable), By Application (Anesthesia, Respiratory Dysfunction, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Patient Circuit Market is projected to grow from an estimated $1.2 billion in 2019 to $2.5 billion by 2025.
A patient circuit or a breathing circuit is a medical device which connects a patient and a ventilator. It brings about an exchange of gases particularly supply of oxygen and removal of carbon dioxide. This is sometimes used for delivering drugs or inhalational anesthetic agents to the patients. This is a consistent and suitable device which ensures the safety of patient.
The Global Patient Circuit Market is driven by the increasing geriatric population suffering from various diseases, especially respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, pulmonary embolism, lung cancer, among others. This has drastically increased the number of patients and requirement for continuous monitoring of their health.
Additionally, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has been further propelling the growth of patient circuit market. Furthermore, increasing investments, improvements in the existing patient circuits and new patient circuit launches by the key vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities through 2025.
The Global Patient Circuit Market is segmented on the basis of type, use, application, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into open, closed and semi-closed. The closed type patient circuit segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period since this is the most conventional type of patient circuit system as it contains the carbon dioxide in the system itself and manages it locally. Additionally, it has a reservoir due to which complete rebreathing is possible.
Among all the regions, North America dominated the Global Patient Circuit Market in 2019 and the region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.
Major players operating in the patient circuit market include Dragerwerk AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Braun & Company Ltd, Bio-Med Devices, Inc., Smith's Group plc, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Ambu, A/S, Teleflex Inc, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, Flexicare Medical Ltd., Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd, Armstrong Medical Industries, Inc., WilMarc, LLC, Hamilton Medical AG, Penlon Limited, Ace Medical Corporation, Fritz Stephan GmbH, Medec International BV, Triton Electronic Systems Ltd. and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Patient Circuit Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Patient Circuit Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Open, Closed, Semi-Closed)
6.2.2. By Use (Single Use v/s Reusable)
6.2.3. By Application (Anesthesia, Respiratory Dysfunction, Others)
6.2.4. By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Others)
6.2.5. By Company (2019)
6.2.6. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7. Asia-Pacific Patient Circuit Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type
7.2.2. By Use
7.2.3. By Application
7.2.4. By End User
7.2.5. By Country
7.3. Competition Outlook
7.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8. Europe Patient Circuit Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type
8.2.2. By Use
8.2.3. By Application
8.2.4. By End User
8.2.5. By Country
8.3. Competition Outlook
8.4. Europe: Country Analysis
9. North America Patient Circuit Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type
9.2.2. By Use
9.2.3. By Application
9.2.4. By End User
9.2.5. By Country
9.3. Competition Outlook
9.4. North America: Country Analysis
10. South America Patient Circuit Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Type
10.2.2. By Use
10.2.3. By Application
10.2.4. By End User
10.2.5. By Country
10.3. Competition Outlook
10.4. South America: Country Analysis
11. Middle East and Africa Patient Circuit Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Type
11.2.2. By Use
11.2.3. By Application
11.2.4. By End User
11.2.5. By Country
11.3. Competition Outlook
11.4. MEA: Country Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Patent Analysis
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
- Ace Medical Corporation
- Ambu, A/S
- Armstrong Medical Industries, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd
- Bio-Med Devices, Inc.
- Braun & Company Ltd
- Dragerwerk AG
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
- Flexicare Medical Ltd.
- Fritz Stephan GmbH
- General Electric Company
- Hamilton Medical AG
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.
- Medec International BV
- Penlon Limited
- Smith's Group plc
- Teleflex Inc
- Triton Electronic Systems Ltd.
- WilMarc, LLC
