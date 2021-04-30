DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Health Economics and Outcomes Research Services Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Service, Service Provider, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Real-World Data Analysis and Information Systems Segment to Grow at Faster CAGR During 2020-2027
Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market is expected to reach US$ 2,699.56 million by 2027 from US$ 1,116.38 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027.
The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and hindering the market growth. The growth of the overall healthcare economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market is attributed to increasing product development and growing healthcare spending. However, restrictions on access to real-world data (RWD) is the major factor hindering the market growth.
Based on service, the healthcare economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market is segmented into economic modelling/evaluation, real-world data analysis and information systems, clinical outcome, and market access solutions and reimbursement.
The clinical outcome segment held the largest market share in 2019, and the real-world data analysis and information systems segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising number of clinical trials and growing pharmaceutical research and development activities offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the real-world data analysis segment.
The healthcare economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market is expected to witness substantial growth post-pandemic. The global healthcare infrastructure observed limitations and capabilities during the sudden emergence of coronavirus.
In order to deal with such situations in years to come, healthcare organizations as well as governments are expected to increase the utilization of HEOR services, which would eventually drive the market. Moreover, increase in demand for advanced data analysis technologies is anticipated to drive the market.
Scope of the Report
By Service
- Economic Modelling/Evaluation
- Real-World Data Analysis and Information Systems
- Clinical Outcome
- Market Access Solutions and Reimbursement
By Service Provider
- Consultancy
- Contract Research Organization
By End User
- Healthcare Providers
- Healthcare Payers
- Biotech/Pharma Companies
- Government Organizations
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South and Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of SCAM
