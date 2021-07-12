DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Death Care Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global death care services market reached a value of nearly $103,931.03 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% since 2015.
This report describes and explains the global death care services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.
The market is expected to grow from $103,931.0 million in 2020 to $147,384.7 million in 2025 at a rate of 7.2%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 and reach $ 201,185.2 million in 2030.
Growth in the historic period in the death care services market resulted from rapid growth in world population, rise in accidents, and strong economic growth in emerging markets. The market was restrained by rising prices of funerals, and cultural shifts.
Going forward Increase In number of people opting for funeral plans, increasing global population, and increase in demand for lavish funerals will drive the growth in the death care services market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include rise in cremations, pollution due to cremations and burials, shortage of burial space, and coronavirus pandemic.
The death care services market is segmented by type into funeral homes and funeral services, and cemeteries and crematories. The funeral homes and funeral services market was the largest segment of the death care services market segmented by type, accounting for 72.6% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the cemeteries and crematories segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the death care services market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2020-2025.
The death care services market is also segmented by application into at-need arrangement, and pre-need arrangement. The at-need arrangement market was the largest segment of the death care services market segmented by application, accounting for 72.1% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the pre-need arrangement segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the death care services market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020-2025.
The death care services market is also segmented by mode into online, and offline. The offline market was the largest segment of the death care services market segmented by mode, accounting for 64.8% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the online segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the death care services market segmented by mode, at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2020-2025.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the death care services market, accounting for 39.8% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the death care services market will be Africa and the Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.6% and 9.5% respectively. These will be followed by Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 8.9% and 8.3% respectively.
The global death care services market is highly fragmented, with small number of global players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 3.51% share of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Service Corporation International (SCI), Nirvana Asia Ltd, Dignity Plc, Arbor Memorial Inc., and InvoCare.
