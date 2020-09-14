DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drug and Medical Device Development Outsourcing Market 2020: Focus on Services and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global outsourcing services market for drug and medical device development is expected to grow from £130.5 billion in 2020 to £205.6 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% for the period of 2020-2025.
This report represents a current and important business tool to evaluate technologies, trends, products and market participants in the outsourcing sector for drug and medical device development. The geographic scope of this study covers the U.S. and companies worldwide.
Outsourcing has become one of the main strategies to reduce the cost and time of drug or device development. For example, there are contract research organizations (CROs) that specialize in the drug discovery stage, offering solutions for target screening, validation and lead optimization. Other companies focus on animal studies, pharmacokinetics or assay development.
Contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are also essential parts of the drug development process. These companies supply manufacturing services for different stages of preclinical and clinical research. Formulation development and bioanalytical testing are also outsourced to variety of vendors.
To conduct clinical trials, many medium-size and small biotech companies outsource specific activities such as study design, patient recruitment and other associated services. Medical device development represents a unique sector due to its specific design, regulatory and manufacturing needs. Overall, the outsourcing market can be viewed and analyzed by different stage of drug/device development process.
Importantly, pharma companies have different outsourcing needs than smaller biotech and start-ups. In sum, each development activity can be outsourced to vendors with the required experience and knowledge.
This report will describe current trends, products, evolving technologies and new services in the outsourcing industry for drug and medical device development. It will evaluate current situation and forecast possible outcomes of this market for the next five years.
Market Projections
- The global outsourcing services market for drug and medical device development is expected to grow from 130.5 billion pounds in 2020 to 205.6 billion pounds by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% for the period of 2020-2025.
- The global outsourcing services market for preclinical stage is expected to grow from 67.5 billion pounds in 2020 to 106 billion pounds by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% for the period of 2020-2025.
- The global outsourcing services for medical device development market is expected to grow from 30 billion pounds in 2020 to 50 billion pounds by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% for the period of 2020-2025.
