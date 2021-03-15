DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IRT Market Dynamics and Service Provider Benchmarking (3rd Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Whatever you used to call it, whatever you call it now, and whatever you will call it in the future, one thing is for sure.
The world of eClinical interactive randomization and drug supply services continues to evolve. From the data contained in this report, the IRT industry seems to be in a state of transition from standalone point products to more fully integrated systems that use and feed data into other eClinical systems such as EDC systems, CTMS, and eCOA systems, in addition to managing randomization and drug supply functions.
IRT providers, eClinical system vendors, and sponsor/CRO organizations will all gain valuable insight using this research.
- For IRT providers: Learn how your company performs against competitors. Discover where performance exceeds expectations so you can differentiate your offerings from competitors.
- For eClinical system vendors: Discover IRT provider offerings and find out which one is best suited for integration with your data systems.
- For sponsors/CROs: Compare your company's outsourcing philosophy to that of the broader industry. Evaluate your provider selection process.
Explore new providers and understand how they have performed for industry peers. There are a handful of large players but, for the most part, the IRT service provider playing field is wide open.
What You Will Learn:
Sponsors:
- Learn which IRT providers are being most utilized by your peers.
- Understand which IRT applications are being integrated most often with various EDC, ePRO, and CTMS systems that may already be in place.
- Forecast what to expect in terms of outsourcing IRT services and the use of preferred providers.
- Benchmark IRT vendor performance based on data from unbiased assessments.
IRT Service Providers:
- Benchmark 22 different IRT service providers (including in-house systems) across 22 different attributes based on user experience, which allows providers to gauge their own performance against expectations as well as that of other providers.
- Gain insight into the integration capabilities of providers' respective systems by understanding which IRT applications are being integrated with which EDC, ePRO, and CTMS systems.
EDC, ePRO, and CTMS Providers:
Major Topics:
- RT Vendor Selection
- Outsourcing Trends
- IRT Vendor Perceptions
- IRT Vendor Performance
- Company Service Quality Profiles
- Study Data
Key Topics Covered:
1. IRT Vendor Selection
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Most Important Selection Criteria
- Attributes Growing in Importance
- Complexity's Role in Vendor Selection
- Preferred Provider Agreements
2. Outsourcing Trends
- Primary Section Takeaways
- In-house vs. Outsourced IRT Use
- Suppliers vs. Integrated Service Companies
- Importance of IRT Being a Vendor's Main Service
- Desired IRT Improvements
3. IRT Vendor Perceptions
- Primary Section Takeaways
- IRT Vendor Familiarity
- IRT Vendor Leaders
- IRT Vendor Usage
- IRT Vendor Preference
- Reasons for IRT Vendor Preference
- Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Vendor
4. IRT Vendor Performance
- Primary Section Takeaways
- A Note on Performance Calculations
- Performance Across Service Providers
- Figure 1 - Capabilities
- Figure 2 - User-friendliness
- Figure 3 - Staff Characteristics/Support
5. Company Service Quality Profiles
6. Study Data
- IRT Vendor Familiarity
- IRT Vendor Leaders
- IRT Vendor Usage
- IRT Vendor Preference
- Reasons for IRT Vendor Preference
- Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Vendor
- Selection Criteria
- Attributes Growing in Importance
- Complexity of Builds
- Impact of Complexity on Vendor Selection
- Experience Preference: Therapeutic Area vs.
- Complexity
- Better Functionality Preference: Sites vs.
- Sponsor/CRO
- Importance of IRT Being Vendor's Main Service
- Critical Quality Measures for IRT Systems
- In-house vs. Outsourced IRT Use
- Preferred Provider Agreements
- Number of IRT Preferred Providers
- Percent of IRT Work Awarded to Preferred Providers
- Desired IRT Improvements
- Verbatim Responses: Desired IRT Improvements
- Future Use of Dedicated IRT Suppliers vs. Integrated
- Service Companies
- Importance of Reporting Functionality
- Importance of Technology vs. Professional
- Implementation/ Customization
7. IRT Vendor Drilldowns
- In-house Developed IRT System
- Almac (IXRS, aXcess)
- Aris Global agXchange IRT
- Avaya
- Bioclinica Agile RTSM
- Bracket
- Cenduit
- Criterium TeleDiary
- DSG
- Endpoint Clinical-Pulse
- ePharmaSolutions
- Five9 IVR
- IBM-Merge Healthcare - IVR/IWR
- ICON Flex Advantage
- inVentiv Health Clinical IRT
- Medidata Balance
- Oracle Health Sciences IRT On Demand
- PAREXEL Informatics ClinPhone
- PPD
- Premier Research
- S-Clinica
- Suvoda IRT
- USAN Voicenet
- Veeva
- Veracity Logic
- WCT Smart
- Westat Westrax
- Y Prime
- Performance Across IRT Vendors
8. Demographics
- Company Type
- Office Location
- Job Title
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Technology Familiarity
- Current Clinical Trial Involvement
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ho0jo
