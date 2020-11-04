DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Market 2020-2025 by Product, Test Type, Disease, End-user, Geography and Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff's Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market is estimated to be USD 4.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6.7 Bn by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 9.3%.
Disorders related to the immune system usually occur due to low activity or overactivity of the immune system. An autoimmune disease is a disorder wherein one's immune system attacks the body and destroys its body tissue. There have been around 80 different types of autoimmune disorders being identified of which multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis are fairly common.
Factors such as a rise in the incidence of autoimmune disease have been a major driver for the growth of the market of autoimmune drugs. However, the costs associated with the therapeutics is expected to hamper the market growth.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter Inc. and Quest Diagnostics.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.
- Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.
- Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.
- Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market
- Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- High incidence and prevalence of autoimmune diseases
- Increasing awareness about autoimmune diseases
- Growth in the number of research activities on autoimmune diseases
Restraints
- High capital requirements
- Slow diagnostic result in turnaround times
- Lack of skilled healthcare practitioners
Opportunities
- Presence of favorable government initiatives
- Technological innovation in the form of lab automation
Trends
- Use of biosensors for autoimmune disease diagnosis
- Adoption to advanced therapeutics
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Consumables & Assay Kits
6.3 Instruments
7 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Test Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Routine Laboratory Tests
7.3 Inflammatory Markers
7.4 Autoantibodies and Immunologic Tests
7.5 Other Tests
8 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Disease
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Rheumatoid Arthritis
8.3 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
8.4 Sjogren's Syndrome
8.5 Thyroiditis
8.6 Scleroderma
8.7 Other Diseases
9 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Clinical Laboratories
9.3 Hospitals
9.4 Other End Users
10 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Geography
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.4 Investments & Fundings
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.2 Siemens
12.3 Abbott
12.4 Danaher
12.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories
12.6 Grifols
12.7 Trinity Biotech
12.8 Werfen
12.9 Hycor Biomedical
12.10 Euroimmun
12.11 Oncimmune
12.12 Htg Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.
12.13 Seramun Diagnostica Gmbh
12.14 Exagen Inc.
12.15 Cambridge Life Sciences Limited
12.16 Menarini Diagnostics S.R.L
12.17 Orgentec Diagnostika
12.18 Kronus
12.19 Erba Group
12.20 Aesku.Group Gmbh & Co. Kg
12.21 Roche Diagnostics
12.22 SQI Diagnostics, Inc.
12.23 EUROIMMUN AG
12.24 AESKU.Diagnostics GmbH & Co. KG
12.25 Inova Diagnostics
