Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period.
GC/CRT (Clinical), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the AISS (clinical) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
This segment currently accounts for a 10.4% share of the global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests market. The surge in the occurrences of STDs, such as GC/Chlamydia, HIV and Syphilis, has turned STD rapid tests into the most dynamic and vigorous segment of the market.
Growth in the global is set to be fueled by rising global prevalence of chronic infectious diseases, increasing food safety concerns, growing need for fast and easy diagnosis, rising public-private investments, funding, and research grants, and sustained technological advancements.
Continued technological advancements in terms of improved functionality, efficiency, efficacy, faster results, and accuracy are driving the adoption of microbial testing in academic institutes, research laboratories, hospitals, clinical laboratories, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.
Rapid advancements in microbial testing help in overcoming limitations such as an extensive period of exposure to pathogenic strains and long procedural times associated with traditional testing methods. In addition, these tests serve as a cost-effective alternative to microbial identification by enabling reduction in the consumable cost per procedure.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $709.2 Million by 2026
The Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.1% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$709.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$766.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.
North America and Europe represent the leading regional markets, due to technological advancements related to rapid microbial testing, growing incidences of infectious diseases, and increasing food safety concerns. Asia-Pacific region presents considerable growth opportunities due to the rising healthcare expenditure and expanding initiatives for promotion of the use of advanced technologies in rapid microbiology testing.
ABCS (Clinical) Segment to Reach $530.3 Million by 2026
In the global ABCS (Clinical) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$372.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$456.1 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Clinical Microbiology Gains Prominence as Scientists Mobilize United Efforts to Find Ways to Detect, Treat & Vaccinate People Against the Novel Coronavirus: COVID-19 Tests Per Million Population by Country (As of 15 June 2021)
- A New, 20-Minute Assay for COVID-19 Diagnosis
- Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests: An Introduction
- Enabling Technologies of Automated & Rapid Microbiological Tests
- Clinical Applications of Automated & Rapid Microbiological Tests
- Applications in Non-Clinical Investigations
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Evolutionary Battle against Microbes Drives Market Future
- Clinical Applications Lead the Global Market for Automated and Rapid Microbiological Testing
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Future Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 77 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbott Molecular, Inc.
- Aidian Oy
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- bioMerieux SA
- bioMerieux, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Cellabs Pty Ltd
- Cepheid Inc.
- CorisBioconcept SPRL
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Hologic, Inc.
- MedMira Inc.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc.
- Oxoid Limited
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Quidel Corporation
- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc.
- Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rapid Diagnostics Bring in a Transformation to Clinical Testing Practices
- Traditional Rapid Microbiological Tests Make Way for New, Probe Tests
- Lab Automation Trend Augurs Well for Microbiological Testing Labs
- Traditional Approaches Give Way to Modern Automated Microbiology Systems
- Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields
- Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Fuel Demand for Rapid Microbiology Testing
- Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Infections Drive Market Growth
- Rise in Prevalence of COPD Augments Demand
- Influenza Boosts Rapid Test Prospects
- Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory Diseases, Driving Opportunities for Automated Microbiology Tests
- Sustained Threat of HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Need for Rapid Microbiological Testing
- Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer Disease
- Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option
- Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics Drive Market Growth
- Emerging Technologies in Clinical Microbiology Diagnostics Aim at Faster Diagnosis
- Automated Blood Culture Systems: The Gold Standard in the Fight against Bacteremia
- Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics: A Boon for Rapid Microbiological Testing Market
- Biotechnology: A Crucial Step Ahead in the Growing Popularity of Rapid Microbial Tests
- Healthcare Needs of the World's Aging Population: Potential Opportunity in Store
- Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel Demand for Automated Microbiological Testing
- Clinical Microbiology Market Benefits from Digitalization and Robotization Trend
- Integration of Clinical Microbiology with Cloud Computing
- Artificial Intelligence Holds Positive Implications for Automation of Clinical Microbiology
- Point-of-Care Rapid Microbiological Testing: Yet to Realize Its Full Potential.
- Technological Advancements to Drive the Automated Microbiology Testing Market
- Focus on Safe and High-Quality Foods Propels Rapid Microbiological Testing
- Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)
- Impact of COVID-19 on Food Safety Testing Industry
- Stringent Norms Necessitate Food Safety Testing
- Food Microbiology Testing Market on a Growth Spree
- Rapid and Automated Tests Emerge as an Attractive Solution
- Leading Food Processors Exhibit Inclination Towards Rapid Microbiological Testing
- Automation of Food Microbiology Labs
- Poultry Industry Embraces Rapid Microbiological Testing Technologies
- Rapid Microbial Testing in Dairy Industry
- Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing
- Technical and Cost Related Hurdles Hamper the Microbiology Testing Market
- Rapid Microbiological Testing Gains Significance in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Key Advantages of Rapid Microbiological Tests for Pharmaceutical Industry
- Growing Importance of Rapid Microbiological Testing for Pharma Laboratories
- Key RMM Technologies for Pharmaceutical Industry
- Adoption of Rapid Methods for QC Microbiology in Biopharmaceuticals
- Advancements in Rapid Microbiological Testing for Pharmaceutical Industry
- Rapid Microbial Testing for Regenerative Medicine: An Emerging Space
- Rapid Microbiological Methods and the Regulatory Environment in Drug Development Industry
- FDA's Requirements for Validation of RMM
- EMA's Guidance on Use of RMMs for Water Testing
- Rapid Microbial Testing Emerges as an Important Means for Quality Control of Advanced Therapies
- Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Throws the Spotlight on Rapid Microbial Testing Tools
- Antimicrobial Vulnerability Testing and Identification of Microbial strains
- Role of Microscopy in Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing
- Rising Prominence of NAAT-Driven AST
- Economic Factors Promise Growth for Rapid AST
- Rapid Technologies Gain Momentum in Environment Testing Field
- Deteriorating Quality of Water Throws Emphasis on Water Testing Services
- Key Issues Confronting the Rapid Microbiological Tests Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
