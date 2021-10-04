DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pharmacy automation devices market size is expected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2028
The increasing burden of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population are leading to an increase in the number of prescriptions. This, in turn, is resulting in a rise in the number of medication errors.
This is driving the demand for pharmacy automation devices. Moreover, an increase in initiatives by various organizations, such as the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, to reduce medication errors is positively impacting the market growth.
In 2020, the medication dispensing systems product segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the benefits offered by these products, such as minimized medication errors, better inventory management, improved medication adherence for patients with complex treatments, improved patient care, minimized drug waste with true split-fills, improved storage capacity, and reduced administrative burden among the end-users.
The automated medication compounding systems segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Reduction in compounding errors and contamination is a major factor driving the segment. Moreover, the increasing adoption of these devices for sterile compounding is fueling segment growth.
The retail pharmacy end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The rising adoption of these solutions, the presence of a large number of retail pharmacies, and growing investments in this sector are driving the segment. For instance, in May 2018, McKesson Co., a Healthcare Information Technology (HIT) company, entered into an agreement with Discount Drug Mart, which is an Ohio-based retail drug store, to build an automated central fill pharmacy.
The hospital pharmacy is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the adoption of automated technologies by hospitals. For instance, in February 2020, Geisinger, a health provider in the U.S., partnered with Omnicell, Inc. for the implementation of an automated dispensing system.
In 2020, North America dominated the market. This is attributed to the presence of a large number of industry players, such as BD, Omnicell, Baxter, AmerisourceBergen, and Cerner. The majority of the companies such as BD and Baxter generated more than 50% of sales revenue in the U.S. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Rapid adoption in automated solutions, investments in the adoption of healthcare IT infrastructure, and high healthcare spending are the key factors contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, initiatives by public and private bodies to reduce medication errors are likely to drive the regional market.
