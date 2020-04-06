DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Pathology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital pathology market was worth US$ 520.6 Million in 2019. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 984.4 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.2 % during 2020-2025.
The rising trend of digitization, along with the increasing adoption of telepathology across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Telepathology aids in faster and efficient disease diagnosis and ease in consultation, owing to which it is rapidly being incorporated across various healthcare and diagnostic centers.
Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as cancer, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, various technological advancements, including the integration of Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) and the introduction of digital imaging, robotic light microscopy and multiple fiber-optic communications, are impacting the market positively.
Other factors, including rising geriatric population and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the pharmaceutical and bioscience sectors, are projected to drive the market further.
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3DHISTECH, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, Corista, Hamamatsu Photonics, Huron Digital Pathology, Indica Labs, Koninklijke Philips, Leica Biosystems, Objective Pathology Services, Ventana Medical Systems, Visiopharm, XIFIN, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global digital pathology market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global digital pathology industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the delivery model?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global digital pathology industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Digital Pathology Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Scanners
6.2 Software
6.3 Storage Systems
6.4 Communication Systems
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Human Pathology
7.2 Veterinary Pathology
8 Market Breakup by Delivery Model
8.1 On-premises
8.2 Hosted
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Training and Education
9.2 Consulting Services
9.3 Intraoperative Consultation
9.4 Routine Diagnostic Consultation Services
9.5 Others
10 Market Breakup by End-user
10.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
10.2 Hospitals and Reference Laboratories
10.3 Academic & Research Institutes
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.4 Latin America
11.5 Middle East and Africa
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 3DHISTECH
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Apollo Enterprise Imaging
15.3.3 Corista
15.3.4 Hamamatsu Photonics
15.3.5 Huron Digital Pathology
15.3.6 Indica Labs
15.3.7 Koninklijke Philips
15.3.8 Leica Biosystems
15.3.9 Objective Pathology Services
15.3.10 Ventana Medical Systems
15.3.11 Visiopharm
15.3.12 XIFIN
