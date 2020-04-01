DUBLIN, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Activin Receptor Type 1 - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the pipeline Target constitutes close to 14 molecules. Out of which approximately 12 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes.
This report outlays comprehensive information on the Activin Receptor Type 1 (Activin Receptor Like Kinase 2 or Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Receptor R1 or TGF B Superfamily Receptor Type I or ALK2 or ACVR1 or EC 2.7.11.30) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type; that are being developed by Companies / Universities.
It also reviews key players involved in Activin Receptor Type 1 targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Currently, The molecules developed by companies in Phase III, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 5, 5 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 2 molecules, respectively.
Report Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Activin Receptor Type 1 (Activin Receptor Like Kinase 2 or Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Receptor R1 or TGF B Superfamily Receptor Type I or ALK2 or ACVR1 or EC 2.7.11.30)
- The report reviews Activin Receptor Type 1 (Activin Receptor Like Kinase 2 or Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Receptor R1 or TGF B Superfamily Receptor Type I or ALK2 or ACVR1 or EC 2.7.11.30) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources
- The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages
- The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities
- The report reviews key players involved in Activin Receptor Type 1 (Activin Receptor Like Kinase 2 or Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Receptor R1 or TGF B Superfamily Receptor Type I or ALK2 or ACVR1 or EC 2.7.11.30) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects
- The report assesses Activin Receptor Type 1 (Activin Receptor Like Kinase 2 or Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Receptor R1 or TGF B Superfamily Receptor Type I or ALK2 or ACVR1 or EC 2.7.11.30) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type
- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects
- The report reviews latest news and deals related to Activin Receptor Type 1 (Activin Receptor Like Kinase 2 or Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Receptor R1 or TGF B Superfamily Receptor Type I or ALK2 or ACVR1 or EC 2.7.11.30) targeted therapeutics
Featured News & Press Releases
- Dec 07, 2019: Sierra Oncology reports decreased transfusion requirements for patients treated with Momelotinib directly compared to Ruxolitinib at ASH annual meeting
- Dec 02, 2019: Sierra Oncology announces investor event to discuss Momelotinib data being reported at ASH
- Nov 21, 2019: Sierra Oncology initiates study of momelotinib in myelofibrosis
- Nov 06, 2019: Sierra Oncology to report new analyses supporting Momelotinib's anemia benefits at ASH 2019
- Nov 04, 2019: BioCryst launches trial to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva
- Oct 24, 2019: Oncodesign: publication of an article presenting promising results for the treatment of stone man syndrome (FOP)
- Jun 27, 2019: Sierra Oncology launches campaign exploring non-dilutive strategic options to support development of its DDR Assets
- Jun 07, 2019: FDA grants fast-track designation to bone marrow cancer drug
- Jun 04, 2019: Sierra announces FDA regulatory clarity for Momelotinib & design of the MOMENTUM phase 3 clinical trial
- May 28, 2019: Sierra Oncology to Present Momelotinib Overview at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York
- Mar 27, 2019: Blueprint Medicines provides update on clinical progress of BLU-782
- Feb 27, 2019: Tolero Pharmaceuticals to present new data evaluating investigational agent TP-0184 at AACR Annual Meeting 2019
- Dec 03, 2018: Sierra Oncology reports robust transfusion independence rates in transfusion dependent myelofibrosis patients treated with momelotinib
- Nov 27, 2018: Sierra Oncology to host analyst call highlighting clinical data on Momelotinib's anemia benefit
- Nov 01, 2018: Sierra Oncology to report clinical data at ASH 2018 from translational biology study of Momelotinib in transfusion
Companies Mentioned
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd
- Incyte Corp
- Keros Therapeutics Inc
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company
- M4K Pharma Inc
- Oncodesign SA
- Sierra Oncology Inc
- Tolero Pharmaceuticals Inc
