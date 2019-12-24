DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adaptive Optics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Adaptive Optics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 37.2%.
Wavefront Sensor, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 39.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Wavefront Sensor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 38.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$136.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$88.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Wavefront Sensor will reach a market size of US$121.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 41.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$497.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Current & Future Market Analysis
- Wavefront Sensors: The Largest Component Type
- Global Adaptive Optics Market by Component Type: 2019
- Military & Defense Leads the AO Market
- Global Adaptive Optics Market by End-Use (in %): 2019
- Developed Regions Hold Dominant Share in the Global AO Market
- Competition
- Applications of Adaptive Optics
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Active Optical Systems, LLC (USA)
- Adaptica S.R.L (Italy)
- Boston Micromachines Corporation (USA)
- Flexible Optical B.V. (The Netherlands)
- HOLOEYE Photonics AG (Germany)
- Imagine Optic SA (France)
- IRIS AO, Inc. (USA)
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA)
- Phasics Corp. (USA)
- Teledyne e2v Limited (UK)
- Thorlabs, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Commercialization of Laser Weapons to Jumpstart Opportunities in the Military &Defence Sector
- As Laser Weapons Emerge to the Forefront of Modern Warfare, Adaptive OpticsWill Receive New Significance & Importance: Global Directed EnergyWeapons Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Rise in Demand for Adaptive Optics in Free-Space Laser Communications
- AFRL Demonstrates Daytime Quantum Communication using Adaptive Optics
- Surge in Demand for High-Resolution Microscopy in Biomedical Research Operations Bodes Well for AO Market
- Adaptive Optics Gains Ground in Brain Imaging
- Adaptive Optics (AO) Expands Applications in Ophthalmology
- Adaptive Optics Vs Optical Coherence Tomography
- Global Causes of Visual Impairment: Percentage Breakdown by Number of Cases
- Role of AO in Vision Correction
- Leading Causes of Blindness Worldwide (in %)
- Advancements in Adaptive Optics Helps Astronomers Make Strides in Unexplored Territories
- Favorable Space Economy Augurs Well for Adaptive Optics Market: Turnoverin US$ Billion for the Period 2013-2020
- Technological Advances to Address Ground Layer Atmospheric Disturbance
- Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: The New Focus Areas for Adaptive Optics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV COMPETITION
- A.D.S. International Srl
- Active Optical Systems, Llc
- Active Optics Nightn Ltd.
- Adaptica Srl
- Aka Optics Sas
- Alpao Sas
- Axiom Optics
- Boston Micromachines Corporation
- Cilas Sa
- Dynamic Optics Srl
- Excelitas Technologies Corporation
- Flexible Optical B.V. (Oko Tech)
- Hamamatsu Photonics Kk
- Holoeye Photonics Ag
- Imagine Optic Sa
- Iris Ao, Inc.
- LT Ultra-Precision Technology Gmbh
- Microgate Srl - Engineering Division
- Nanohmics, Inc.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Optical Physics Company
- Optocraft Gmbh
- Phasics Sa
- Schott North America, Inc.
- Spotoptics Srl
- Standa Ltd.
- Suss Microoptics Sa
- Teledyne E2V
- Thorlabs, Inc.
- Trioptics Gmbh
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xb2485
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716