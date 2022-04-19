NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Anatomic Pathology Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Application (Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery and Development, Others); By End-Use (Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.
According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global anatomic pathology market size and share is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% growth and industry revenue is expected to increase from USD 35.21 Billion in 2021 to reach USD 65.54 Billion by 2030.
What is Anatomic Pathology? How Big is Anatomic Pathology Market?
- Overview
Anatomic pathology is a branch of medicine that studies the causes and effects of various diseases on the basis of the microscopic, macroscopic, biochemical, immunologic, and molecular examination of organs and tissues. Anatomic pathology is generally performed in hospitals as well as in academic medical centers where patient care is taken along with diagnostic services and research. In hospitals, the medical laboratory administers sophisticated laboratory tests in hospitals based on samples of tissues or fluids.
In recent years, many developments have been made in surgical pathologies, such as an early examination of whole bodies (autopsy) and innovative techniques required to diagnose cancer. The recent outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has increased the adoption of whole slide imaging, digital pathology, and telepathology. In addition, emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the market of anatomic pathology throughout the forecast period.
Top Market Players in Anatomic Pathology Market Are:
- Amos Scientific Pty Ltd.
- Beckton
- Bio SB
- BioGenex
- Bright Instruments
- Cardinal Health
- Cell Signaling Technology Inc.
- CellPath Ltd.
- Danaher Corporation
- Diapath S.p.A
- Dickson and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Histo-Line Laboratories
- Hologic Inc.
- Jinhua Yidi Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Lupetec
- Medimeas
- MEDITE Medical GmbH
- Merck KGaA
- MICROS AUSTRIA
- Milestone Medical
- NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.
- PHC Holdings Corporation
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- R. K. SCIENTIFIC INSTRUMENT PRIVATE LIMITED
- Sakura Finetek
- Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.
- SLEE medical GmbH
Anatomic Pathology Market: Growth Drivers
The growing exploration of common malignancy and tumorigenesis that needs biomarkers-based pathology tests and procedures is driving the growth of the global anatomic pathology market. Then, the increasing usage of advanced pathology equipment, including staining systems, gross imaging, and digital microscopes, is expected to enhance anatomic pathological practices. Also, the rapid surge in cancer cases and other diseases among the population is boosting the demand for the anatomic pathology market in the study period.
Moreover, the growing initiatives taken by the government to develop and innovate new advanced materials for anatomic pathology are anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Further, rising investment and expenditure on healthcare, as well as the availability of high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories, are bolstering the market growth.
Anatomic Pathology Market: Report Scope
Report Attribute
Details
Market Outlook for 2030
USD 65.54 million
Market Size 2021 Value
USD 35.21 billion
Expected CAGR Growth
7.3% from 2022 – 2030
Base Year
2021
Forecast Year
2022 - 2030
Top Market Players
Amos Scientific Pty Ltd., Beckton, Bio SB, BioGenex, Bright Instruments, Cardinal Health, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., CellPath Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Diapath S.p.A, Dickson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Histo-Line Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Jinhua Yidi Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Lupetec, Medimeas, MEDITE Medical GmbH, Merck KGaA, MICROS AUSTRIA, Milestone Medical, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., PHC Holdings Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, R. K. SCIENTIFIC INSTRUMENT PRIVATE LIMITED, Sakura Finetek, Sakura Finetek USA, Inc., and SLEE medical GmbH
Segments Covered
By Product, By Application, By End-Use, By By Region
Customization Options
Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options
Anatomic Pathology Market: Report Segmentation
- Insight by Product
Based on product, the consumables market accounted for the largest market share in 2021, owing to the rising prevalence of various goods and growing consumable utilization in research findings. The cheap price and easier availability of pathology consumables have fueled the growth of the segments, thereby accelerating the anatomic pathology market growth. Moreover, the instruments segment is projected to grow at a faster rate owing to ongoing technological advancements and continuous efforts by anatomic pathology market participants to offer anatomic pathological instruments with better designs.
- Insight by Application
Based on application, the disease diagnosis segment witnessed the largest market share. Pathology protocols offer researchers the opportunity to investigate the origin of diseases and associated outcomes. Due to this, anatomic pathology is widely being used in disease diagnosis. The anatomic pathology process helps in the identification of tumors in the inflammatory and growing stromal cells stage, which ultimately minimizes the costs related to tumor eradication. In addition, the rising focus of manufacturers on introducing innovative and revolutionary diagnostics techniques is boosting the market growth.
Geographic Overview: Anatomic Pathology Market
North America witnessed the largest market share in 2021 in the global anatomic pathology market. This revenue growth can be attributed to the presence of major manufacturers and beneficial government initiatives associated with pathological training programs. Further, the increasing healthcare expenditures, supportive reimbursement policies for diagnostic tests, and government initiatives for cancer diagnosis are positively favoring the market growth in the region.
Asia-Pacific is projected to show significant growth during the forecast period. The key factors contributing to this growth include a surge in the senior population base and the prevalence of chronic diseases across the areas.
Polaris Market Research has segmented the anatomic pathology market report based on product, application, end-use, and region:
Anatomic Pathology Market: By Product Outlook
- Instruments
- Microtomes & Cryostat
- Tissue Processors
- Automatic Stainers
- Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) Scanners
- Other Products
- Consumables
- Reagents & Antibodies
- Probes & Kits
- Others
- Services
Anatomic Pathology Market: By Application Outlook
- Disease Diagnosis
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Others
Anatomic Pathology Market: By End-Use Outlook
- Hospitals
- Research Laboratories
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Others
Key Highlights of the Report
- A quantitative and qualitative examination of segmentation based on the market, including both noneconomic and economic factors
- For each segment and sub-segment, provision of market value data
- Designation of component and region that is anticipated to observe the speedy growth and as well as to dominate the global anatomic pathology market
- An investigation by geography underscoring the expenditure of services and products in the area as well as pointing toward the factors that are impacting the market within each region
- The aggressive landscape, which includes the ranking of the need of the prominent players together with contemporary product and service inaugurations, business expansions, partnerships, and assets in the past five years of the company, depicted
