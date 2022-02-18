DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anesthetic Drugs Market (2021-2026) by Drug Type, Route of Administration, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Anesthetic Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 4.68 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.42 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.52%.
Market Dynamics
The major factors driving the growth of the global anesthetic drugs market are the growing number of operations such as cardiac, orthopedic, general surgeries, and pain management. Furthermore, technological advancements in drug delivery devices, the development of specific targeted drugs, and patient monitoring devices for monitoring physiological parameters of patients during and after anesthesia and reduced anesthetic drug side effects are all expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the decreasing cost of newly created medications and the decrease in the recovery period after surgery is creating more opportunities for the market.
However, some side-effects caused by anesthetic drugs, including nausea, vomiting, disorientation, sore throat, muscle aches, etc., and stringent policy and regulations imposed by the government are restraining and creating challenges for the market growth.
The Global Anesthetic Drugs Market is segmented based on Drug Type, Route of Administration, Application, and Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, AstraZeneca PLC, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
