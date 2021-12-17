DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Research Report by Type, Product, Application, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market size was estimated at USD 16.45 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 17.68 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.82% reaching USD 25.84 billion by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Animal Pharmaceuticals Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market, including Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., Bayer AG, BioPredic International, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Animal Health LLC - Biomune, Ceva Sante Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Dechra Veterinary Products USA, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, Huvepharma, Inc., Liberty Pharma INC, Merck & Co., Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Sanofi, Sparhawk Laboratories, Vetoquinol S.A., Virbac SA, Zoetis Inc., and Zoetis, Inc.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Rising adoption of pets across the globe
5.2.2. Increasing cases of zoonotic and chronic diseases
5.2.3. Livestock population experiencing rapid growth
5.2.4. Government mandatory medication and vaccination
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Several risk factors associated with animal health APIs
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Increasing awareness and expenditure among people regarding animal healthcare
5.4.2. Development of new products
5.4.3. Unmet animal needs in many countries
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Limited awareness and availability in low-income areas
6. Animal Pharmaceuticals Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Vaccine
6.3. Veterinary Drugs
7. Animal Pharmaceuticals Market, by Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Anti-Inflammatories
7.3. Bronchodilators
7.4. Ectoparasiticides
7.5. Endoparasiticides
8. Animal Pharmaceuticals Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Companion Animal
8.3. Poultry
9. Animal Pharmaceuticals Market, by End-user
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Hospitals
9.3. Laboratories
9.4. Veternary Clinics
10. Americas Animal Pharmaceuticals Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Animal Pharmaceuticals Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Animal Pharmaceuticals Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc.
14.2. Bayer AG
14.3. BioPredic International
14.4. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
14.5. Ceva Animal Health LLC - Biomune
14.6. Ceva Sante Animale
14.7. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
14.8. Dechra Veterinary Products USA
14.9. Elanco Animal Health Inc.
14.10. Eli Lilly & Company
14.11. Huvepharma, Inc.
14.12. Liberty Pharma INC
14.13. Merck & Co., Inc.
14.14. Perrigo Company plc
14.15. Sanofi
14.16. Sparhawk Laboratories
14.17. Vetoquinol S.A.
14.18. Virbac SA
14.19. Zoetis Inc.
15. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xien5
