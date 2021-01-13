DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antibiotics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for antibiotics should grow from $44.4 billion in 2020 to reach $65.4 billion by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the period of 2020-2025.
The report focuses on newer drugs and innovations in chemical compounds, vaccines and biologicals, recently launched or in development. Specifically excluded from the scope of research are vector or mosquito control approaches, strategies and products; drugs used for symptomatic treatment and not for the elimination of the virus from the host; and details on manufacturers and suppliers of non-branded generics.
The antibiotics market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for cell wall inhibitor and protein inhibitor antibiotic drugs. There is pressure on antibiotic drug manufacturers to offer antimicrobial-resistant drugs at affordable prices. At the same time, factors such as rising disposable incomes and increasing spending on healthcare in emerging markets, increasing grants from government agencies for antibiotic drugs research and development, and rising incidence of infectious diseases are contributing to the growth of the market.
Pharmaceutical companies and governments are increasingly working together in partnerships and collaborations to provide funding and implement incentive programs for the research and development (R&D) of antibiotics. These partnerships provide financial and technical assistance across different clinical development phases to the pharmaceutical companies.
Various programs, such as the Joint Programming Initiative on Antimicrobial Resistance (JPIAMR), the Innovative Medicines Initiative's (IMI's) New Drugs for Bad Bugs (ND4BB) program, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority's (BARDA) Broad Spectrum Antimicrobials Program, and Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X), have been implemented for the development of novel antibiotics by focusing on R&D gaps.
This report will also highlight the current and future market potentiality of antibiotics with detailed analysis of competitive environment between the companies. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analysis, impact of COVID-19, other infectious diseases and a regulatory scenario assessment will be covered in the current report. The report covers a market projection for 2025, and a market share for key players.
The report segments the market for antibiotics based on product type, route of administration, application and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into cell wall inhibitors, protein inhibitors, DNA inhibitors and other inhibitors (RNA, Mycolic Acid, Folic Acid). Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and topical. The market is also presented based on application type, which is further segmented into human and veterinary.
By geography, the market has been segmented into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa regions. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast value for 2025.
The report includes:
- 28 data tables and 16 additional tables
- Comprehensive overview of the global market for antibiotics within the pharmaceutical industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2018-2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Latest information on market growth drivers and opportunities, industry supply chain structure, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and demographic shifts shaping the overall antibiotics marketplace
- Evaluation of market growth during the forecast period, and deep dive of market share analysis data basis of product type, product, route of administration, end-user and geographical region
- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and South Africa
- Impact of COVID-19 on the pharmaceutical market for antibiotics and an outlook of short-term vs. long-term impacts of COVID-19 pandemic
- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the global market demand for antibiotic drugs on the basis of their proprietary technologies, M&A deals, collaborations, JVs and other strategic alliances
- Detailed company profiles of the major global corporations, including Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Pfizer and Sanofi
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background
- Overview of Antibiotics
- Common Side Effects of Antibiotics
- Classification of Antibiotics
- Cell Wall Inhibitors
- Protein Inhibitors
- DNA Inhibitors
- Other Antibiotic Classes
- Overview of Gram-negative and Gram-positive Bacteria
- Route of Administration
- Trends in the Market for Antibiotics
- Funding for New Antibiotic Development
- Increasing Focus on Antibiotic Drug Development by Smaller Pharmaceutical Firms
- Growing Public-Private Partnerships
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growth of the Global Pharmaceutical Market Driven by Antibiotics
- Rise in Geriatric Population and Infection Rate
- Increasing Prevalence of Hospital-acquired Infections
- Improved Awareness about Diseases and their Antibiotics
- Market Restraints
- Antibiotic-resistant Infections
- Genericization of Antibiotics and Drugs
- Declining Research and Development (R&D) Investment
- Side Effects of Antibiotics
- Market Opportunities
- Market Expansion into Emerging Countries
- Development of Novel Antibacterial Agents
Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Product
- Global Market for Antibiotics by Product
- Cell Wall Inhibitors
- Protein Inhibitors
- DNA Inhibitors
- Other Types of Inhibitors
Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Route of Administration
- Global Market for Antibiotics by Route of Administration
- Oral Antibiotics
- Topical Antibiotics
- Other Routes of Administration
Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8: Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Short-term Impact
- Change in Demand
- Shift of Communication and Promotions to Remote Interactions
- Research and Development Changes
- Long-term Impact
- Delayed Approvals for Non-COVID-related Pharmaceutical Products
- Self-sufficiency in Pharma Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry Growth Slow-Down
- Changes in Consumption Trends in Health-related Products
Chapter 9: Clinical Developments and Pipeline Products
- Respiratory Tract Infections
Chapter 10: Value Chain Analysis
- China is a Becoming a Center of Microbial Threats
Chapter 11: Regulatory Scenario
- FDA and International Regulation
- Recent Regulatory Reforms
- Ketek Case Study
Chapter 12: Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Market Share Analysis
- Mergers, Collaborations, Partnerships and Acquisitions
Chapter 13: Company Profiles
- Abbott
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Mylan N.V.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
