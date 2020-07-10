DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the Antibody partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Antibody partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Antibody technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
The report provides details of the latest antibody agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:
- Antibodies
- Antibody-drug conjugates
- Monoclonal antibodies
- Murine mAb
- Chimeric mAb
- Humanized mAb
- Human aAb
- Polyclonal Antibodies
Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020 includes:
- Trends in Antibody dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Analysis of Antibody deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Case studies of real-life Antibody deals
- Access to over 1,300 Antibody online deal records
- The leading Antibody deals by value since 2014
- Most active Antibody dealmakers since 2014
- The leading Antibody partnering resources
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Antibody dealmaking and business activities.
- Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.
- Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Antibody dealmaking since 2014, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.
- Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Antibody deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active Antibody dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
- Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Antibody dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Antibody deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
- Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Antibody partnering deals signed and announced since Jan to 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The Chapter is organized by company A-Z, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
- Chapter 7 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Antibody partnering deals signed and announced since Jan to 2014. The Chapter is organized by specific Antibody technology type in focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise Antibody rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
