The global market for antifungal drugs, as defined in the market segmentation described and divided into prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medications, was valued at $13.9 billion in 2020.
The value of the global market increased to an estimated $14.5 billion by 2021 and by the end of the forecast period is predicted to reach $17.9 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%.
This report covers approved human therapeutics, with a heavy focus on therapeutics in early development. In the last five years, there has been a decrease in the number of patent applications filed in this area. Between 1990 and 1999, there were six U.S. patents granted - evidence of the evolution of drug resistance and an increased mortality rate.
These new molecular and biological entities are from traditional pharmaceutical sources, naturally derived synthetic chemicals and biological sources, as well as the "herbal natural folk medicine" marketplace. If an approved or well-known medicine is being studied in combination with another molecular entity, it is considered a new therapy and often has been included for review. New drug and patent applications are presented as the study focuses on new methods of drug administration, drug clinical trials, and discovery and development.
It should be noted that there is a strong emphasis on early research due to the critical need for new and more effective medicines; hence, the publisher is including a section of medicines intended for human utilization that are in clinical testing, as well as information on new and novel in vitro therapies. More than 98% of medicines at the preclinical level are terminated prior to their utilization in humans, and the research in this area is vast.
The report is limiting this research to therapies that depict a positive result or that represent a rare and novel approach worthy of further review from R&D groups.
The aim of this report is to initially conduct a review of the antifungal drugs currently available; explore the issues facing the use of antifungal drugs; and review some of the latest developments of new and innovative antifungal drugs, their technologies, and their intended clinical applications.
The key objective is also to conduct and provide an analysis of the market value, growth rates, market shares and market development, and examine the market dynamics and market factors influencing the growth and development of this market.
This report also looks at the challenges and potential threats facing the industry and the factors influencing the market shares of the major market suppliers as well as smaller manufacturers in local markets.
The Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of key market dynamics (DROs) for antifungal drugs, regulatory scenario, and COVID-19 impact on the progress of this market
- Comparative study of the two primary segments of antifungal medications - prescription antifungal drugs and over the counter (OTC) antifungal drugs - and issues facing the use of these products
- Review of antifungal agents and their classification based on the mechanism of action, approved therapeutic products and relevant patents with their expiration dates
- Information pertaining to R&D efforts, breakthrough therapy innovations, clinical trials of novel drug developments, their technologies and intended clinical applications
- Insight into the growth development strategies of the key market players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis
- Descriptive company profiles of the major market players, including Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG and Perrigo Company PLC
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
Chapter 4 Introduction to Fungi and the Antifungal Drug Market
- Introduction to Fungi
- Classification of Fungi
- Chytridiomycota
- Blastocladiomycota
- Neocallimastigomycota
- Microsporidia
- Ascomycota (Sac Fungi)
- Basidiomycota (Club Fungi)
- Glomeromycota
- Scope of Application: Human Healthcare
- Types and Descriptions of Fungi Diseases in Humans
- Aspergillosis
- Blastomycosis
- Candidiasis
- Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever)
- Coccidioidomycosis (Cryptococcosis)
- Dermatophytosis
- Fungal Infections of the Eye
- Histoplasmosis
- Onychomycosis (Fungal Nail Infections)
- Mucormycosis (Zygomycosis)
- Mycetoma
- Paracoccidioidomycosis
- Pneumocystis Pneumonia
- Pseudallescheriasis
- Sporotrichosis
- Rare Fungal Infections and Disorders
- Risk Factors Associated with Human Fungal Infections
- Use of Antibiotics
- Use of Corticosteroids
- Specific Medical Conditions
- Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections
- Surgery
- Organ Transplantation
- Environmental Factors
- Hereditary Factors
- Hospitalization
Chapter 5 Common Environmental Fungi
- Molds and the Human Issues Associated with Them
- Why Environmental Mold is a Unique Problem
- Health Risks Due to Environmental Fungi and Mold
- Environmental Molds
- Alternaria
- Aspergillus
- Cladosporium
- Penicillium
- Eurotium
- Rhizopus
- Mucor
- Geotrichum
- Fusarium
- Stachybotrys
- Wallemia
- Trichothecium
- Scopulariopsis Brevicaulis
- Scytalidium Dimidiatum
- Trichoderma
- Paecilomyces Variotii
Chapter 6 Review of Antifungal Agents
- Introduction to Antifungal Agents
- Classification of Antifungal Agents
- Systemic Antifungal Drugs
- Polyene Antibiotics
- Azole Antifungals
- Echinocandins
- Antimetabolite: Flucytosine (5-FC)
- Other Systemic Antifungal Agents
- Topical Antifungal Drugs
- Topical Polyene Antibiotics
- Azoles-Imidazole
- Others
- Naturally Occurring Alternatives
Chapter 7 New and Innovative Antifungals: Current Developments, Clinical Trials and Product Pipelines
- The Need for New and Innovative Antifungals
- Strategic Approach to the Development of New Antifungal Agents
- Identification of Bioactive Compounds
- Nanostructured Antifungals
- Drug Repositioning
- Vaccine Development Against Fungal Diseases
- Artificial Intelligence-Based Platform Technology (FungalAi)
- Emerging Targets and Molecular Scaffolds
- New Antifungal Drugs in Development
- Most Notable Antifungal Compounds
- Specific Company Product Pipelines
- Mycovia Pharmaceuticals
- Amplyx Pharmaceuticals
- F2G
- NovaBiotics Ltd.
- Appili Therapeutics Inc.
- Scynexis Inc.
- Bright Angel Therapeutics
- Valley Fever Solutions
Chapter 8 Global Market for Antifungal Medications
- Introduction
- Market Revenue Analysis
- Global Market Revenue Analysis
- Regional Overview
- Major Developments and Trends in Antifungal Drug Treatment and Technologies
- Prescription Antifungal Drugs
- OTC Antifungal Drugs
- Market Share Analysis
Company Profiles
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Bayer Ag
- Dr. Reddy'S Laboratories Ltd.
- Galderma Pharma S.A.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
- Leadiant Biosciences Inc.
- Lupin
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Merz Pharma Gmbh & Co. Kgaa
- Moberg Pharma Ab
- Mylan (Viatris)
- Perrigo Company Plc
- Pfizer Inc.
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
