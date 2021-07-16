Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Fabric: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for antimicrobial fabric should grow from $10.1 billion in 2021 to $11.8 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% for the period of 2021-2026.

Metal and metal salts agents are in high demand in all applications due to their low toxicity and better efficacy. The demand for silver and its nanoparticles is growing exponentially in the apparel and home textile segment. The synthetics will dominate the market by the agent during the forecast period.

Report Scope

This report provides definitive estimates and forecasts of the global market, as well as a detailed analysis of the markets in specific regions and countries, antimicrobial agents, fabrics, applications and on-going trends.

In this report, the antimicrobial fabric market is segmented by fabric, antimicrobial agent and application. Cotton, polyester and polyamide are the major contributors to the antimicrobial fabric market. The applications focused on are automotive, healthcare, apparel, industrial, home and others.

Reasons for Doing This Study

Amid the Covid pandemic, textile and apparel products are now considered as a shield and a weapon to fight against contagious diseases. In the post-pandemic era, although many things will return to normal, the increased health caution will keep the demand for antimicrobial fabrics strong.

This study will help consumers, textile manufacturers, raw material suppliers and other stakeholders to keep track of the technology and the demand for it in the years ahead.

The Report Includes

  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projection of CAGR through 2026
  • Market share analysis of antimicrobial fabric based on region, country, antimicrobial agent, fabric, and application and detailed description of synthetic and natural sources of antimicrobial agents
  • Highlights of the chemical and physical approaches for antimicrobial fabric production and coverage of tests and regulations for antimicrobial textiles
  • Discussion on environmental impact of antimicrobial agents and latest trends in the apparel industry
  • Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
  • Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Apex Mills, Birla Cellulose, Herculite Inc., Milliken & Co., and Smith & Nephew

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials
  • Custom Research
  • Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology Background, Regulations and Value Chain

  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Chemical and Physical Approaches for Antimicrobial Fabric Production
  • Tests and Regulations for Antimicrobial Textiles
  • Regulations for Antimicrobial Textiles
  • Regulations in Europe
  • Regulations in the U.S. and Canada

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Antimicrobial Agent

  • Synthetic Antimicrobial Agents
  • Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
  • Triclosan
  • Metals, Metal Oxides and Metal Salts
  • Others
  • Natural Antimicrobial Agents
  • Chitosan
  • Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Healthcare
  • Apparel
  • Home Textiles
  • Other Applications

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada and Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • France
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Bangladesh and Vietnam
  • Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Impact of COVID-19 and Market Trends

  • Analysis of Impact of COVID-19
  • Industry Outlook
  • Healthcare Industry Outlook
  • Raw Material, Supply Chain Disruption across Industries
  • A Way Forward
  • The Domestic Market
  • International Opportunities
  • Downstream Value Chain
  • Trends in the Apparel Industry
  • Growing Demand for Athleisure Wear
  • Environmental Impact of Antimicrobial Agents
  • Increase in Online Purchases

Chapter 8 Antimicrobial Fabric Product Mapping

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Apex Mills
  • Bidhata Fabrics
  • Birla Cellulose
  • F Group Nano Llc
  • Herculite Inc.
  • Kolon Industries Inc.
  • Lifethreads Llc
  • Milliken & Co.
  • M.I.T.I (Manifattura Italiana Tessuti Indemagliabili) Spa
  • Purthread Technologies Inc.
  • Response Fabrics (India) Pvt. Ltd.
  • Simplifi Fabric
  • Sinterama
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Surgicotfab Textiles Pvt. Ltd.
  • Sutlej Textiles And Industries Ltd.Swicofil Ag
  • Thai Acrylic Fiber Co., Ltd.
  • Trevira Gmbh
  • Unitika Ltd.
  • Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc.

