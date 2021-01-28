DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market, Strategies & Trends By Pathogen and Technology with Executive Guides and Customization 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Diagnostics are leading the charge in reducing the threat posed by antimicrobial resistance. New diagnostic technologies, beyond gene sequencing, are under development to capture this growing market.
We have looked at the technology picture, giving you plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections can be diagnosed. We have identified the 6 Key Large Pathogen Opportunities in this space and developed market forecasts. The author profiles 20 companies, large and small, working in this area.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 The Growing Threat and Opportunity of Antimicrobial Resistance
1.2 Defining the Opportunity
1.2.1 Revenue Market Size
1.3 Methods and Sources
1.4 U.S. Antibiotic Markets - Perspective
2. Overview of a Dynamic Market
2.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts
2.1.1 Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical
2.1.2 Drug manufacturers - Generic
2.1.3 Contract Research and Manufacturing
2.1.4 In Vitro Diagnostics Industry
2.1.5 Drug Marketing Companies
2.1.6 Biotechnology Companies
2.1.7 Regulatory Bodies
2.2 Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance
2.2.1 What is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)
2.2.2 Bacteria and Other Microbes
2.2.3 The History of Antibiotics
2.2.4 The Role of Animal Husbandry
2.2.5 The Implications of Horizontal Transfer
2.2.6 The Threat of AMR
2.3 The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies
2.4 The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR
3. The Market Opportunity of AMR
3.1 The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR
3.1.1 Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)
3.1.2 Campylobacter (DRC)
3.1.3 Clostridium Difficile (CD)
3.1.4 Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
3.1.5 Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)
3.1.6 Salmonella (DRNTS)
3.2 Diagnostic Technology Development Opportunities
3.2.1 What's Wrong with Microbiology
3.2.2 The Features Battleground of Infectious Disease Diagnostics
3.2.3 Multiplex vs. POC/Rapid
3.2.4 The Miracle of Genetics
3.2.5 From Multiple Pathogens to All Pathogens - The Next Next Generation
3.2.6 Gene Sequence Diagnostics WITHOUT the Sequencing
3.2.7 Markers of Resistance
3.2.8 What Happens to the Microbiology Lab?
3.4. Antibiotic Resistance Recent Developments
- Importance of These Developments
- How to Use This Section
- New method to test for infection resistance
- Qiagen launches AMR database
- Antibiotic resistance test for gonorrhoea gets FDA breakthrough
- Qiagen, Ares Genetics Ink Licensing Pact for AMR Bioinformatics
- OpGen to File First 510(k) for AMR Gene Panel
- Curetis' Subsidiary Ares Genetics Teams Up with Sandoz in Fight Against AMR
- GeneCapture to determine antibiotic sensitivity in an automated rapid portable device
- Quick identification of multidrug-resistant pathogens
- OpGen to Offer Qiagen Nucleic Acid Purification Tech With Acuitas Pathogen Panel
- Metagenomics Enables Researchers to Uncover Drug Resistance Genes
- Rapid detection of multi-drug-resistant bacteria
- Improved Diagnostics Fail to Halt the Rise of Tuberculosis
- High Throughput Manufacturing Lines to Answer Growing Needs for Diagnosis
- Cartridges
- New solution for diagnosing antibiotic-resistant bacteria
- MALDI-TOF - Results in Minutes, not Days.
- CRISPR Tool Used to Uncover Infections
- Automated Blood Tests Startup MeMed Raises Funds, Wins Grant
- BD, Check-Points Receive CE Mark for Resistant Organism Screening Test
- LiDia BSI Detects Pathogens and Antimicrobial Resistance
- A new tool can Track Resistant Malaria
- Rapid Test Developed to Measure Antibiotic Resistance in Patients with UTIs
- Longitude Funds for POC Tests
- New test can identify dangerous bacteria with resistance to last-resort antibiotic124 bioMerieux receives FDA clearance for expanded pathogen identification capability
- OpGen Inks Deal to Use Thermo Fisher PCR Tech in Acuitas Gene Panel Tests
- Hospital Plumbing Harbors Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria
- Acquisition Strategy Fills Out Roche's Diagnostic Pipeline
- Curetis Gets Singapore Approval for Pneumonia Test
- PlexBio, Denka to Codevelop Sepsis, Multidrug Resistance MDx
- Curetis, MGI Collaborate to Combine Sample Prep, NGS Technologies
4. Key Biotechnology Companies and Their Technology
4.1 Diagnostics
- 1928 Diagnostics
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Beckman Coulter, Inc
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Binx Health
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Cepheid (now Danaher)
- Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH
- Day Zero Diagnostics
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc
- Eurofins Scientific
- Fusion Genomics
- GeneFluidics
- GenePOC Diagnostics
- Great Basin Corporation
- Hutman Diagnostics
- Inflammatix
- Linear Diagnostics
- Millipore Sigma
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Perkin Elmer
- Roche Diagnostics
- SeLux Diagnostics
- SenseBiodetection
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
5. The Global Market
5.1 Global Market by Country
6. Global Market by Pathogens
6.1 Global Market by Pathogens
6.2 DRSP
6.3 DRC
6.4 CD
6.5 MRSA
6.5 DRNG
6.6 DRNTS
7. AMR Diagnostics by Technology
7.1 Global Market by Technology
7.2 Bacterial Culture
7.3 Immunoassay
7.4 Polymerase Chain Reaction
7.5 Genetic Sequencing
7.6 Mass Spectrometer
7.7 Rapid, POC and Other
8. Vision of the Future of AMR Diagnostics
