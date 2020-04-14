DUBLIN, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global antiseptic and disinfectant products market provides a detailed analysis, market size and forecast information, trends, growth drivers and challenges for the industry. In addition, it includes a vendor analysis of key market players.
The market is driven by an increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide. In addition, growing consumer interest in eco-friendly green hand sanitizers is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market.
Market Segmentation
The global antiseptic and disinfectant products market is segmented as below:
End-User:
- Healthcare Providers
- Commercial Users
- Domestic Users
Product:
- Disinfectant
- Antiseptic
Geographic Segmentation:
- Asia
- Europe
- North America
- ROW
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Disinfectant - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Antiseptic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Healthcare providers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Domestic users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising awareness about infectious diseases
- Growing consumer interest in eco-friendly green hand sanitizers
- Increasing livestock farming
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
PART 15: APPENDIX
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Becton
- Dickinson and Co.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Ecolab Inc.
- Getinge AB
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- STERIS Plc
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unicharm Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2l7eor
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716