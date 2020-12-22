DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence for Healthcare IT, Global, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research has identified the core areas in which artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled healthcare IT solutions are most relevant for hospitals, physicians, and payers.
Hospitals that have so far invested in AI-based financial solutions to automate patient access management, reimbursement eligibility matching, and computer-assisted coding are now also preferring clinical-grade AI solutions for imaging analytics, genomics profiling, clinical risk stratification, and precision medicine-based diagnosis.
Physician practices continue to focus on automated, AI-based healthcare IT solutions that perform practice management, physician scheduling, and workforce attribution. Large group practices are investing in conversational AI solutions that engage and activate patients via chatbot. AI also allows practice management software to merge with a third-party electronic medical record (EMR) or population health management platform for effective referral management and patient tracking in their journey across the care continuum.
The payer market, one of the biggest investors in AI-based healthcare IT solutions, is betting big on enterprise-grade AI platforms that predict epidemics (such as COVID-19), forecast patient volume across their member providers, authenticate reimbursement, and drive general well-being of the insured population through medication management and self-care enablement.
Other stakeholders are emerging, too. Government agencies, patients, incubators, academic medical centers, large healthcare IT vendors, and institutional investors are playing important roles in helping this technology gain traction in the global healthcare market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
- Strategic Imperative
- Growth Environment
2. Companies to Action
- Allscripts
- Amazon Web Services
- Apple
- Change Healthcare
- GE Healthcare
- Health Catalyst
- HP Systems
- IBM Watson Health
- Inovalon
- Intel
- Medial Early Sign
- Microsoft
- Nuance
- Optum
- Philips Healthcare
- Qure.ai
- Salesforce
- SigTuple
- Wolters Kluwer
3. Strategic Insights
4. NEXT STEPS: LEVERAGING THE RADARTM TO EMPOWER KEY STAKEHOLDERS
- Significance of Being on the Report
- Empowers the CEO's Growth Team
- Empowers Investors
- Empowers Customers
- Empowers the Board of Directors
5. Analyst Analytics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ussl1p
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716