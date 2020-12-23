DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Astaxanthin Market - Sources, Technologies and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Astaxanthin market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volume consumption in metric tons, market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through to 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y growth for 2019-2020.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on astaxanthin demand is expected to differ in intensity depending on their end-use application and region. Sharpest declines would be expected in astaxanthin for dietary supplements, cosmetics and aqua feed sectors. Demand for astaxanthin in poultry feed and food & beverages, although less than the normal growth, is expected to be somewhat better compared to other applications.

Volume consumption of Astaxanthin in Asia-Pacific is slated to post the fastest corresponding period CAGR and reach a projected 90 metric tons by 2026. Impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for astaxanthin across the globe is forecast to decline in 2020, with North America being hit hardest by the pandemic registering a negative YOY growth of 9.7%, followed by South America, Japan and Asia-Pacific in 2020 compared to 2019.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • The global Astaxanthin market is explored in this report with respect to key types (based on raw material source) and major end-use applications
  • The study extensively analyzes each type and end-use application by key country for all major regions globally
  • H. pluvialis Microalgae Astaxanthin Safety in Food Supplements Reaffirmed by the European Food Safety Authority
  • Food and Beverages Get Supercharged with Algae Astaxanthin
  • Natural Astaxanthin's High Cost an Impediment to its Growth in the Aqua Feed Industry
  • Synthetic Astaxanthin Supplements Raise Concerns for Natural Astaxanthin Manufacturers
  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
  • Major companies profiled - 58
  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 69 companies

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for the key types of Astaxanthin (based on raw materials) including:

  • Synthetic
  • Haematococcus pluvialis Microalgae
  • Paracoccus carotinifaciens Bacteria

Major application areas of Astaxanthin analyzed in this study comprise the following:

  • Nutraceuticals
  • Aqua & Animal Feed
  • Cosmetics
  • Food & Beverages

Geographic Coverage

Synthetic Astaxanthin

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • South America (Chile, Peru and Rest of South America)
  • Europe (Norway, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • Rest of World

Haematococcus Pluvialis Microalgae

  • North America (United States and Canada)
  • South America
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan)
  • Rest of World

Paracoccus Carotinifaciens Bacteria

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • Chile

KEY BUSINESS TRENDS

  • Cyanotech Introduces BioAstin Water Dispersible Astaxanthin Powder
  • Lubrizol Life Science Health Introduces Astaxanthin Microcapsules Microencapsulated with Spirulina
  • Solabia Group Integrates Algatech's Microalgae-Derived Nutrients Portfolio
  • Stratum Nutrition to Distribute Atacama Bio Natural Products' NatAxtin Astaxanthin in North America
  • Valensa Granted a New Patent for Hyaluronic Acid and Astaxanthin Joint-Health Ingredients
  • BGG Expands its Astaxanthin Capacity
  • NextFerm and Soft Gel Technologies Join Hands to Commercialize Phaffia Yeast Astaxanthin for Supplements
  • BGG Releases Peer-Reviewed Publication on Astaxanthin
  • NextFerm Files Patent for Astaxanthin-Producing Yeast Strains
  • BGG Publishes Two Recent Human Clinical Trials on AstaZine as the Astaxanthin Category Leader for Brain Health
  • Pond Naturals and Toronto Wolfpack Inks Pact for Astaxanthin Sports and Wellness Products
  • PT Evergen Resources Inaugurates First Astaxanthin Facility in Indonesia
  • Valensa Develops New Water-dispersible Natural Astaxanthin Powder
  • Solabia Group Acquires Algatech
  • AlgaTechnologies Ltd Unveils AstaPure EyeQ, a Microalgae-based Extract
  • Pond Naturals Launches X10: Astaxanthin Oil for Pet Health
  • Pond Technologies Acquires Regenurex
  • BGG and Affiliates Launch New Astaxanthin Water Dispersible Emulsion
  • Pond Technologies Commences Construction of Commercial-scale Astaxanthin Facility at Markham, Canada
  • NextFerm and Mascoma Collaborate to Produce New Yeast
  • Israeli biotech startup, NextFerm Technologies, to commercialize Phaffia based Astaxanthin
  • BGG and Solix Algredients Merged their Algae Ingredients Operations
  • Algatechnologies Invests in New Zealand based Astaxanthin Producer Supreme Health
  • AstaReal's Natural Astaxanthin for Sports Nutrition Market Exhibited at Vitafoods Europe 2018
  • Algatech and Sphera Join Forces to Develop Innovative Functional Ingredient Formats
  • Algalif Expands into Asia-Pacific Market and Introduces Astaxanthin Finished Products
  • Subitec Ships Photobioreactor System to Soka University in Japan
  • AlgaeHealth's AstaZine Natural Astaxanthin Tested 100% Glyphosate-Free to Extreme Level of Detection
  • Nutrex Hawaii's BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin and MD FormulasT Verified by IGENT
  • Cardax and HECL Form ZanthoSyn Distribution Pact for China
  • KnipBio MealT, Premium Aquafeed Ingredient Developed by KnipBio
  • Non-GMO Accreditation for Algalif's Astalif 5% and 10% Oleoresin Products

COMPANY PROFILES

Synthetic Astaxanthin

  • Basf Se (Germany)
  • Divis Laboratories Limited (India)
  • Royal Dsm Nv (The Netherlands)
  • Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd. (China)
  • Zhejiang Nhu Co. Ltd. (China)

Natural Source Astaxanthin

Haematococcus Pluvialis Microalgae Astaxanthin Manufacturers

  • Algae to Omega Holdings Inc (United States)
  • Algaetech International Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
  • Algalif Iceland Ehf (Iceland)
  • Algamo Ltd. (Czech Republic)
  • Algatechnologies Ltd. (Israel)
  • Alvita Corporation (Japan)
  • Andexs Biotechnology Srl (Peru)
  • Astamaz Nz Ltd (New Zealand)
  • Atacama Bio Natural Products Sa (Chile)
  • Bdi-Biolife Science GmbH (Germany)
  • Beijing Gingko Group (Bgg) (China)
  • Algae Health Sciences, Inc. (United States)
  • Solix Algredients, Inc. (United States)
  • Biogenic Co. Ltd. (Japan)
  • Mc Biotech Sdn. Bhd. (Brunei)
  • Bluebiotech Int. GmbH (Germany)
  • Cyanotech Corporation (United States)
  • E.I.D Parry (India) Ltd. (India)
  • Alimtec Sa (Chile)
  • Valensa International (U. S. Nutraceuticals LLC) (United States)
  • Fenchem Biotek Ltd. (China)
  • Fuji Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (Japan)
  • Astareal Co. Ltd. (Japan)
  • Astareal Ab (Sweden)
  • Astareal, Inc. (United States)
  • Garden State Bioenterprises LLC (Gs Bioe) (United States)
  • Heliae Development LLC (United States)
  • India Glycols Limited (India)
  • Inner Mongolia Ever Brilliance Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (Keb) (China)
  • Innobio Ltd (China)
  • Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin Inc. (China)
  • Mbd Industries Limited (Australia)
  • Piveg, Inc. (United States)
  • Pond Technologies Inc. (Canada)
  • Pt Evergen Resources (Indonesia)
  • Sea & Sun Organic GmbH (Germany)
  • Shandong Wefirst Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)
  • Supreme Health New Zealand Limited (New Zealand)
  • Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd. (China)
  • Yunnan Alphy Biotech Co. Ltd. (China)

Cultivation Technology, Extraction and Other Services Providers

  • Algaebiotech (The Netherlands)
  • Algaecan Biotech Ltd. (Canada)
  • Evodos Bv (The Netherlands)
  • Fraunhofer Institute for Interfacial Engineering and Biotechnology (Igb) (Germany)
  • Originclear, Inc. (United States)
  • Olas - All Things Algae, LLC (United States)
  • Pharmalink Extracts Ltd (New Zealand)
  • Phasex Corporation (United States)
  • Radient Inc. (Canada)
  • Subitec GmbH (Germany)
  • Thar Process, Inc. (United States)
  • Other Natural Astaxanthin Manufacturers
  • Eneos Corporation (Japan)
  • Nextferm Technologies Ltd (Israel)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/af20wx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.