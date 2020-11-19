DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autoimmune Disorder Therapies: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report will provide details about autoimmune disorder therapies used in the treatment of autoimmune disease and how it has been influenced by the pandemic of COVID-19.
This report will also highlight the current and future market potentiality of autoimmune disorder therapies with detailed analyses of the competitive environments between companies. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analysis, prevalence or incidence autoimmune disease, and regulatory scenarios will also be covered. The report includes a market projection for 2024 and market shares for key players.
Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of obesity, type 1 diabetes, and other chronic diseases which leads to autoimmune diseases, a strong product regulatory scenario, and strong investment in research and development activities by key market players including AstraZeneca, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche), Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis, Johnson and Johnson, Mylan and Bayer.
The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, demand for extensive translational research for autoimmune patient treatments, the rise in technological advancements for the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases, and improved awareness about autoimmune diseases are factors expected to fuel the growth of the autoimmune disorder therapies market during the forecast period. The burden of autoimmune diseases is likely to drive the market for autoimmune disease therapeutics during the forecast period.
Report Includes:
- 30 data tables and 18 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for autoimmune disorder therapies
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 and projection of CAGR through 2024
- Characterization and quantification of autoimmune disorder therapies based on drug class, age group, and region
- Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on autoimmune disorder therapies market and highlights of the current and future market potential of these therapies
- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the market growth
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, their competitive landscape, and their detailed company profiles, including AstraZeneca, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche), Pfizer Inc., and Johnson and Johnson
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Autoimmune Disorder Therapies
- Biologics as Autoimmune Disorder Therapies
- Trends in Autoimmune Disorder Therapies
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Epidemiology of Autoimmune Diseases
- The rise in the Geriatric Population
- Rising Awareness of Autoimmune Diseases
- New Therapeutic Pathway for Autoimmune and Inflammatory Disorders
- Market Restraints
- Side Effects of Therapeutics
- High Cost of Autoimmune Disorder Therapies
- Market Opportunities
- Launch of New Therapeutics for Autoimmune Diseases
- Growing use of Autoimmune Disorder Therapies for COVID-19 Patients
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Drug Class
- Global Market for Autoimmune Disorder Therapies
- NSAIDs
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Immunosuppressant Drugs
- Corticosteroids
- Biologics
- Inhibitors
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Indication
- Global Market for Autoimmune Disorder Therapies by Indication
- Type 1 Diabetes
- Market Size and Forecast
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Psoriasis/Psoriatic Arthritis
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
- Other Autoimmune Diseases
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Autoimmune Disorder Therapies by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
- Market Analysis
- Brazil
- Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
- South Africa
- Remaining Rest of World Countries
Chapter 8 Impact of COVID-19
Chapter 9 Therapeutics Pipeline
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Share Analysis
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Launches, Collaborations, and Partnerships
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Abbvie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Astrazeneca
- Bayer Ag
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Mylan N.V.
- Novartis Ag
- Pfizer Inc.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d78xcn
