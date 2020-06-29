NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Automated External Defibrillator Market By Product Type (Implantable v/s External Defibrillators), By Technology (Semi-Automatic, Fully Automatic), By Patient Type (Adult, Pediatric), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Cardiac Centers, Pre-Hospital Care and Emergency, Public Access Settings, Homecare Settings, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025
Global automated external defibrillator market is expected to grow at a steady rate through 2025.The global automated external defibrillator market is driven by the technological advancements in defibrillators, increasing burden of target diseases, growing focus on providing public-access defibrillators, rising number of training & awareness programs on defibrillators, among others.
Additionally, increasing investments by government and private players are anticipated to propel the market during forecast period.
Defibrillators are devices which are used to deliver therapeutic shock to a patient's heart in life-threatening conditions such as ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, pulseless ventricular tachycardia, among others. The defibrillation procedure encompasses delivery of an electric shock to the heart which then the depolarizes heart muscles and restores the normal electric impulse.
The global automated external defibrillator market is segmented based on product type, technology, patient type, end user, region and company.Based on product type, the market can be bifurcated into implantable and external defibrillators.
The implantable type is expected to hold a significant market share during the next five years owing to the development of technologically advanced devices with extended longevity, rapid growth in the number of implant procedures, increasing adoption of cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators, among others.Based on end user, the market can be fragmented into hospitals, clinics and cardiac centers, pre-hospital care and emergency, public access settings, homecare settings and others.
The public access settings segment is expected to witness the highest growth during forecast period. This can be accredited to the development of advanced automated external defibrillators, rising cases of sudden cardiac arrest at out-of-hospital settings and increasing number of public access defibrillation programs across the globe.
Regionally, the automated external defibrillator market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America region dominates the overall automated external defibrillator market owing to the rising incidence of target diseases, technological advancements in defibrillators and increasing number of public defibrillation programs in the region.
Major players operating in the global automated external defibrillator market include Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific, Philips, Zoll Medical, Biotronik, Livanova, Mediana, Metrax, Metsis Medikal and others.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2021–2025
Objective of the Study:
• To analyze and forecast the market size of global automated external defibrillator market.
• To classify and forecast global automated external defibrillator market based on product type, technology, patient type, end user, company and regional distribution.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global automated external defibrillator market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global automated external defibrillator market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global automated external defibrillator market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.
Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.
Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global automated external defibrillator market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.
Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.
Key Target Audience:
• Automated external defibrillator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to automated external defibrillator
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Report Scope:
In this report, global automated external defibrillator market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Market, By Product Type:
o Implantable
o External Defibrillators
• Market, By Technology:
o Semi-Automatic
o Fully Automatic
• Market, By Patient Type:
o Adult
o Pediatric
• Market, By End User:
o Hospitals
o Clinics and Cardiac Centers
o Pre-Hospital Care and Emergency
o Public Access Settings
o Homecare Settings
o Others
• Market, By Region:
o North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
o Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
o Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
o Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
o South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automated external defibrillator market.
Available Customizations:
With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Company Information
• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
